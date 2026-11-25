Trey Murphy III may remain a dream trade target for the Golden State Warriors, but at some point everyone needs to be realistic about who the 26-year-old is as a player.

The asking price for Murphy is simply ridiculous for a player who won't have made an All-Star team in his first six years, and whose production is actually going backwards during what's been an injury-interrupted start to this season.

Warriors face ridiculous asking price for a non-All-Star

Speaking on a live stream on The Stein Line on Wednesday, NBA insider Jake Fischer went as far to outline a belief that the Warriors don't even have what it takes to pull off a Murphy trade despite their interest.

"I don’t think the Warriors have the salary, draft capital, and mix of young pieces to get Trey Murphy… that’s someone they’ve identified as a dream target," Fischer said.

This is not to disparage Fischer who's clearly got intel from around the league, but that information is very clearly painting a simply crazy picture of who Murphy is and subsequently what he's worth. This is a Golden State team with expiring contracts and almost all their future draft capital -- of course they have the means to acquire Murphy if they truly wanted to meet the steep price.

The Warriors (and other rival teams) aren't meeting that price because Murphy isn't Giannis Antetokounmpo or another superstar that's worth three or four first-round picks. Murphy is a good player the Warriors and others should certainly have interest in, but at what point does he become overrated based purely on his constant presence in trade rumors over the past 18 months?

Trey Murphy III may never become the player many envisioned

When Golden State were first linked to Murphy during the 2025 offseason, you could have talked yourself into the franchise inquiring about a future All-Star set to begin a very team-friendly contract extension.

That was when Murphy was 24-years-old and four years through his career. At what stage do we concede that he's simply never going to become an All-Star level player? Once the Pelicans concede that themselves, the quicker they'll drop their asking price to something that's far more reasonable for bidders such as the Warriors.

Perhaps Golden State believe Murphy can still become an All-Star once outside New Orleans. Perhaps Joe Dumars and the Pelicans are wary of that too, and that's why they're still very hesitant to move him.

For the moment Murphy is averaging 15.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists this season on 44.8% shooting from the floor and 35.8% from three-point range. They're not the numbers of a player the Warriors don't have the assets to afford, nor a player who's worthy of so much trade discussion.