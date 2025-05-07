Warriors face potential disaster as Stephen Curry suffers concerning injury

The Golden State Warriors have made a positive start to their second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but face a potential disaster with Stephen Curry suffering a fresh injury concern.

Curry left for the locker room during the second-quarter of Game 1 at Target Center, having twice grabbed at his left hamstring in an incredibly concerning moment for the Warriors and their hopes of advancing to the Conference Finals.

Stephen Curry could be dealing with a hamstring injury

After initially grabbing his hamstring on the defensive end, Curry went on to make a running floater on the next possession. However, he immediately turned to Steve Kerr and asked out of the game, quickly heading to the locker room and raising worry among fans.

The Warriors have now confirmed that Curry has a left hamstring strain and will be out for the remainder of the game, with his status for the rest of the series now sure to be under serious doubt moving forward.

Curry played 13 minutes before departing the game, having started well with 13 points, one rebound and an assist on 5-of-9 shooting from the floor and 3-of-6 from 3-point range as Golden State jumped out to an early double-digit lead.

The 2x MVP has been through a heavy workload over the second-half of the season, with the Warriors having to play at playoff intensity for the last three months after finding themselves 11th in the Western Conference during early February.

The Warriors have worked their way up to be one of the final four teams left in the Western Conference, but you have to wonder how much of a toll that's taken on Curry and fellow veterans Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

Curry has been dealing with a thumb sprain that was re-aggravated in the penultimate game of the regular season against the Portland Trail Blazers, with Dillon Brooks confirming that he was deliberately targeting the injury during the first-round series.

The 37-year-old played well over 45 minutes in Golden State's Game 7 closeout victory, finishing with 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the 14-point win. Curry also played 42 minutes in the Game 6 loss at Chase Center two days prior.

Jimmy Butler is still playing through the pelvic contusion he suffered in Game 2 against the Rockets, while Gary Payton II has returned for Game 1 after missing Game 7 due to illness.

Needless to say that Curry's hamstring could be a series-defining factor, with the Warriors sure to struggle offensively without the greatest player in franchise history.