Warriors' failed Paul George trade pursuit is the gift that keeps on giving

It's just over a year since the Golden State Warriors nearly made a blockbuster trade for 9x All-Star Paul George, leaving a major 'what if' for both player and franchise had the L.A. Clippers not been so staunch in their preference to let the veteran forward walk to the Philadelphia 76ers for nothing.

George's time in Philadelphia has been nothing short of a disaster so far, with it only getting worse on Monday as ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed that the 35-year-old had undergone an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee to treat an injury suffered during a recent workout.

Warriors continue to count their lucky stars for missing on Paul George

George's latest injury issues comes after appearing in just 41 games during his first season with the 76ers. When he did play, he was well below expectations after signing a four-year $211.6 million contract with the franchise as a free agent last offseason.

George averaged 16.2 points in those 41 games -- easily the worst of his last 10 seasons. He also shot a pedestrian 43% from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, both of which were well down on his previous two seasons with the Clippers.

With George's arrival forming a star trio of he, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia were expected to be a force in the Eastern Conference. Instead, George and Embiid combined for just 60 games between them as the 76ers slumped to a 24-58 record and 13th in the conference standings.

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his left knee Monday to treat an injury suffered during a recent workout, a team official tells ESPN. George will now begin a rehab program and be re-evaluated prior to start of training camp. pic.twitter.com/cMX6uANlmY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 14, 2025

Having drafted No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe at last month's draft, there's optimism that the 76ers can bounce-back in a weakened Eastern Conference next season. However, that optimism is going to fade quickly based on this George news, along with recent reports that Embiid has yet to do any on-court work after his latest procedure three months ago.

As for the Warriors, they can continue counting their lucky stars that the Clippers didn't accept their trade offer last year which would have reportedly included Chris Paul, Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody and a first-round pick.

The failed George pursuit is the gift that keeps on giving for Golden State who were eventually able to land Jimmy Butler for less of a trade package and on a shorter-term contract.

The Warriors waived Paul and essentially turned him into De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield in free agency last year, with a season-ending injury to Melton then seeing them move him for Dennis Schroder in December. Golden State finally traded Wiggins, Schroder and Anderson (along with Lindy Waters III) for Butler in early February, giving up what resulted as the 20th overall pick in the process.

Even if George didn't sustain the same level of injury worries in the Bay than what he has in Philadelphia, there's little doubt that the Warriors are in a better position with Butler on a two-year deal now rather than being stuck with the three years left on George's contract.