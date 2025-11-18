Warriors failed trade looks more regretful after star joins Stephen Curry company

Stephen Curry produced a pair of dazzling displays for the Golden State Warriors in San Antonio last week, but he isn't the only star player to have exploded for a pair of 45-point games so far this season.

Lauri Markkanen joined Curry as the only two players to have gone for two 45+ point games, with the Utah Jazz forward dropping 47 points on Sunday in a thrilling overtime win against the Chicago Bulls. It's easy to forget that Curry and Markkanen could have been teammates, but the Warriors were unwilling to make a deal with the Jazz in failed trade negotiations that are starting to look more regretful from a Golden State perspective.

Failed Lauri Markkanen trade is starting to look regretful for the Warriors

The Warriors were the prominent team interested in Markkanen during the 2024 offseason, having spent over a month as a potential suitor before the Finnish international renegotiated and extended his contract in Utah.

The Jazz had reportedly wanted a massive haul from Golden State in exchange for their 2023 All-Star, including young guard Brandin Podziemski who, at that point, had just come off a season where he received All-Rookie First Team honors.

Not giving up Podziemski as part of a Markkanen deal was a major bone of contention among Warrior fans at the time, and is now bordering on a sore talking point given the respective form of both players to start this season.

Golden State's decision appeared to be vindicated after Markkanen's numbers declined last season, but he now looks an ever better player than his All-Star year if his current form can continue. The 28-year-old is averaging a career-high 30.6 points and 6.2 rebounds, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range on nearly 10 attempts per game.

Markkanen has 51, 47, 40 and 35-point games through just 13 appearances this season, demonstrating the sort of skillset and offensive versatility that made him such an ideal target for the Warriors nearly 18 months ago.

Podziemski, meanwhile, hasn't taken the leap many had expected or hoped for so far this season, and is now coming off the bench behind rookie guard Will Richard. The 22-year-old is still playing a significant role, including going for 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting off the bench in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

In reality, Golden State needed to give up more than just Podziemski to land Markkanen, so comparing the two isn't totally fair. Acquiring Markkanen would have almost assuredly meant no Jimmy Butler either, meaning the franchise may remain more than comfortable with their decision.

Still, the idea of Markkanen on the Warriors is a massive 'what if' for many fans, particularly as he piles up huge scoring games and helps the Jazz to a surprisingly good 5-8 record so far this season.