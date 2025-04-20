Warriors fans already regretting significant injury ahead of playoff push

A few days off before the start of the 2025 NBA Playoffs has allowed time for reflection, with the topsy-turvy nature of the Golden State Warriors season evoking a strong sense of emotion among fans.

The up-and-down form has made this feel like three seasons in one from a Warrior perspective, having started out 12-3 before sinking dramatically to the 11th-seed, and then surging back to a playoff spot after the blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler.

Warriors fans have reflected on the season-ending injury to De'Anthony Melton

Given so much has happened since, it's easy to forget that De'Anthony Melton's short-lived time with the franchise was less than six months ago. The 26-year-old only played six games for the Warriors after signing a one-year, $12.8 million in free agency, but clearly left his mark among Golden State fans.

Melton's last two games as a starter alongside Stephen Curry in the back court were memorable, having gone for 19 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals in a surprise 127-116 win over the eventual one-seed Oklahoma City Thunder.

Melton followed that with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists in Klay Thompson's historic return to Chase Center, with the 6'2" guard playing out the final minutes with what was later diagnosed as a season-ending ACL injury.

The Warriors quickly moved to utilize Melton's contract once he was eligible to be traded, dealing him for Dennis Schroder on December 15. Yet fans haven't forgotten about Melton on the eve of Golden State's playoff campaign, with suggestions that the franchise should look to bring him back again during the offseason.

I hope @DeAnthonyMelton is feeling ok and the rehab is nice. Need him to know Dub Nation still thinking about him and hope to see him back and healthy next season (in SF 👀). — The Rebirth of Cool (@rebirth_cool) April 16, 2025

This felt like it was 2 seasons ago , we getting this ring for you de’anthony 🤞 pic.twitter.com/7FNQRv5iau — . (@30Burner_) April 17, 2025

"Tell me about De'Anthony Melton as a Warrior"



Hope we sign him again via free agency on a vet min 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/lSqqlCeoWM — HB (@Hb2fly) April 11, 2025

It's easy to envisage the Warriors as a more serious playoff threat if they had a healthy Melton right now, particularly as a third guard instead of the often inconsistent Buddy Hield. Whether they would have then got Jimmy Butler given Schroder's salary was used in the trade is another story, but it's nonetheless tantalizing to consider Melton on this version of Golden State.

Unfortunately Melton's efforts to recoup his value on a one-year, prove it deal was destroyed by injury, leaving the possibility of him needing to accept a minimum deal this summer in order to make the same attempt again.

The Warriors may be limited to offering minimum contracts to prospective free agents if they re-sign Jonathan Kuminga to a significant deal, or execute a sign-and-trade involving the fourth-year forward. But perhaps Golden State can get back in the Melton conversation anyway, especially given they have proof (albeit limited) of his fit with the franchise.