Warriors fans can breathe a sigh of relief after major Stephen Curry update

The Golden State Warriors have announced that superstar guard Stephen Curry won't play on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs, and nor will the 2x MVP suit up for Sunday's All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Curry was named an All-Star starter last month after another strong opening to the season, but in an update that should bring a sigh of relief to Warrior fans, the 37-year-old won't put his worrisome knee injury in more jeopardy for what is, with all due respect, a fairly meaningless game.

Curry is a 2x All-Star Game MVP, including last year on his home floor after recording a combined 18 points over two games as Shaq's OGs emerged victorious in the final. But while it's always entertaining to watch Curry pull up from anywhere and do what he does best in the All-Star Game, Golden State (and their fans) don't want him risking further damage to what's been diagnosed as runner's knee.

Steph Curry is officially OUT of the NBA All-Star Game, Steve Kerr announces



Curry will not play tonight or Wednesday. The goal is he can play the first game out of the All-Star break

Curry left during the third-quarter of the home matchup against the Detroit Pistons on January 30, having recorded 23 points in just over 25 minutes in a game the Warriors eventually lost 131-124.

Monday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies will be the fourth-straight game Curry has missed since, with Golden State going 1-2 during this stretch which included a stunning comeback victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

Curry's absence continues what's been a tough period for the Warriors on the injury front, having lost fellow veteran star Jimmy Butler to a season-ending ACL injury last month. Butler had successful surgery on Monday, but likely won't return until a similar time next season.

Curry's younger brother Seth has now missed 30-straight games due to a sciatic injury, while the Warriors are taking a cautious approach with the recently acquired Kristaps Porzingis following Wednesday's bombshell trade. The good news is that Curry and Porzingis should be right to go following the All-Star break, with a home matchup against the Boston Celtics scheduled for next Thursday.

After Wednesday meeting with the Spurs, Curry will have missed 16 games for the season. That puts him perilously close to being ineligible for All-NBA honors, with players needing to appear in at least 65 of the 82 games.

Curry is averaging 27.2 points (most in the last three years), 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists so far this season, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range.