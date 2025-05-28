Warriors fans will crack up laughing when they hear recent free agency proposal

The Golden State Warriors have multiple holes to fill within their roster this offseason, meaning they're likely to hold interest in a range of players heading into free agency.

Yet with the way in which the Warriors play, there's also some obvious names that they would just never go near. A recent free agency proposition epitomizes just that, and is so unlikely that Warrior fans will simply laugh at the thought.

Russell Westbrook has been proposed as a target for the Warriors

Russell Westbrook is a former MVP and one of the best point guards of his generation, but at this point is an incredibly limited bench player who can only fit in specific situations. That hasn't stopped Bailey Bassett of Clutch Points from suggesting the 36-year-old as an option for the Warriors as they look to build around the veteran trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

"Ideally, teams will have plenty of spacing around Westbrook, and he'd have just that with the Golden State Warriors because Stephen Curry is the best shooter in NBA history," Bassett wrote. "Westbrook could play the Draymond Green role in Golden State. He can initiate the offense and set screens for Curry. On the other end, he can be an irritant, just like Green is."

There's multiple issues with this scenario. Sure, Curry is the best shooter in NBA history, but the playoffs proved that Golden State actually needs more shooting options around the 2x MVP, not another non-spacer who shoots a career 30.5% from 3-point range.

Perhaps Westbrook could play a Green-type role of sorts off the bench, but it's unlikely that the two could work together effectively. That would significantly limit the amount of minutes Westbrook could receive with the Warriors, not to mention he doesn't have the chemistry with Curry that Green has developed across a 13-year period as teammates.

Westbrook can still have his moments and put up big numbers in the box score, but he also is more than capable of boneheaded, momentum-crushing plays that can prove fatal to his team. The Warriors need trusted role players who can hit open shots and play effectively off Curry and Butler, rather than those who may hijack the offense at times and won't be respected from beyond the arc.

There's a chance Westbrook won't even reach free agency anyway, with the 9x All-Star holding a player option for next season which he may pick up if there's a sense that no better outcome will materialize.