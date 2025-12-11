Warriors fans dreams of Anthony Davis are all but dead if rumors are true

The Golden State Warriors were floated as a potential destination for Anthony Davis in the wake of Nico Harrison's firing last month, but it now seems highly unlikely that the All-Star big man will be headed to the Bay in the coming months.

The Warriors were nowhere to be mentioned in a major report from ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday surrounding Davis' future, while NBA insider Jake Fischer has directly poured cold water on the idea of the 32-year-old joining the franchise.

Anthony Davis trade to the Warriors isn't going to happen

Speaking on a Bleacher Report live stream, Fischer believes that the Warriors will explore the trade market for a bit man but won't reach as high as Davis who is making $54.1 million this season.

"That's just not something that I am really seeing. I think Golden State will look in the big man market, but again, that salary figure for Anthony Davis is going to be so expensive, and I think it would cost the Warriors too much," Fischer said.

Golden State's disinterest in Davis is probably a good thing based on the risks that come at a contract point that would require the franchise to move on from at least one of Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green.

Davis has been limited to only 10 games this season and is averaging 19.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 blocks per game, while shooting 52.3% from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range.

He has proven a two-way force in multiple games since his early season return from injury, meaning there should still be multiple suitors, including the Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons who were all listed by Charania on Tuesday.

Fischer's comments suggest the Warriors are likely to look at center options on the trade market, but not if it means have to relinquish one of Butler or Green. The front office clearly will want to use Jonathan Kuminga's contract, and perhaps a few smaller ones, to add to what they've got with the veteran trio of Butler, Green and Stephen Curry.

Golden State could cobble together enough contracts to get someone like Domantas Sabonis if they really wanted, but it feels far more likely that they'll look at options making under $30 million per season.

Fischer mentioned Myles Turner as a possible option on Tuesday, while others like Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton have been speculated as potential targets across social media.