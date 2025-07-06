Having seen their team not make a single move so far in free agency, and with Jonathan Kuminga's future still hanging over the franchise, it's fair to say Golden State Warriors fans have been left a little frustrated over the past week.

That frustration went to a new level on Saturday after the anticipated debuts of rookies Alex Toohey and Will Richard were put on hold as the Warriors begun their Summer League campaign against the Los Angeles Lakers at the California Classic.

Alex Toohey and Will Richard have to wait for a trade to be finalized

Golden State headed to last week's draft with the 41st overall pick, but made a deal with the Phoenix Suns to move back to the 52nd selection while also acquiring the 59th pick. The Warriors took Toohey with the 52nd pick, then traded back up to draft Richard 56th overall.

The deal with the Suns is now part of an expanded and historic seven-team trade centered around Kevin Durant's move to the Houston Rockets, but it can't be officially finalized until Sunday (July 6).

That means that while Toohey and Richard have both had introductory press conferences with Golden State, they won't be able to actually make their debuts until Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Toohey and Richard will undoubtedly be the biggest watch from a Warrior perspective in Summer League, with their performances likely to dictate whether they're signed to two-way contracts or even potentially the main roster.

Given Golden State's inactivity so far in free agency and the fact there's still just nine players contracted for next season, Summer League presents a big opportunity for the likes of Toohey, Richard and the other young players looking to press their case.

Toohey -- a 21-year-old, 6'8" forward from Australia -- averaged 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals on 44.9% shooting from the floor and 31% from 3-point range for the Syndey Kings in the NBL last season.

Richard -- a 22-year-old, 6'5" guard -- was a big part of Florida's run to the national championship, averaging 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists which included going for 18 points and eight rebounds to lead the Gators to the title over the Houston Cougars.

Without Toohey and Richard, the Warriors struggled with just 11 first-quarter points at Chase Center. The hosts did pick up their efficiency in the second, heading to half-time down only four with a 43-39 deficit.