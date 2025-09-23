Warriors fans finally get heart-warming story after major free agency update

It's been a long, slow and frustrating offseason for Golden State Warriors fans who've had to endure the pain of Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency and the drama that's emanated over recent months.

Yet in the gloom and darkness of the Kuminga saga emerges a heart-warming story for fans to cling onto, with the Warriors now strongly expected to sign Seth Curry to join older brother Stephen on what still remains as just a nine-man roster.

A reunion between the Curry brothers is about to become reality

The addition of the younger Curry brother to Golden State was floated from early in the offseason, but it never came with the same level of assurity as the likes of Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton and more recently the re-signing of veteran guard Gary Payton II.

That has changed on Monday though with NBA insider Marc Stein providing a crucial update on the expected Warrior signings once Kuminga's free agency situation is resolved.

"There is a strong expectation leaguewide now that the Warriors will also be signing Seth Curry in addition to the Horford/Melton/Payton trio," Stein wrote on his Substack.

After years of competing against one another, the Curry brothers will now get the opportunity to see the floor together some 12 years after they both suited up for the Warriors during some preseason games in 2013.

Seth never appeared in an official game for Golden State despite his time in the Bay Area, having really emerged in the league during 44 games with the Sacramento Kings in the 2014-15 season, followed by 70 games with the Dallas Mavericks in 2015-16.

His best year remains in 2021-22 with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, having averaged a career-high 15.0 points per game along with 3.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 42.2% shooting from 3-point range.

Whether Curry can work his way into the Warrior rotation during training camp and preseason will now be a fascinating storyline, with the 35-year-old spending the last two years largely in the NBA wilderness at the Charlotte Hornets.

Despite a reduction in playing time and role at the Hornets last season, Curry still shot a scorching 45.6% from 3-point range. He undoubtedly remains one of the best pure shooters in the league, but questions remain on how much Golden State can really use that given the glut of guards on their roster.

The Warriors still have Buddy Hield as a similar veteran sharpshooter, which in addition to Melton, Payton and Brandin Podziemski could provide a road-block to Curry earning consistent minutes. Even still, it's a heart-warming story at a time where Golden State fans could do with some feel-good news.