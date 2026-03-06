Warriors fans get rare sighting of forgotten veteran nearing return

Seth Curry has essentially been an invisible piece of the Golden State Warriors this season, having appeared in only two games at the start of December before being sidelined ever since by a sciatic injury.

Warrior fans have got a rare on-court sighting of the forgotten veteran though, with Curry joining the recently acquired Kristaps Porzingis for some drills on the floor before Thursday's shock win over the Houston Rockets.

Seth Curry could be nearing a return after prolonged absence

Porzingis might be the biggest watch for fans given he's a $30 million player who the Warriors acquired via trade just a month ago, but Curry too is an interesting player to monitor over the remainder of the season.

The way things have gone for Curry this season, it appears as if his 12-year NBA career is fizzling out to a meek and rather underwhelming ending, having failed to make any impact outside a thrilling debut game on December 2.

Perhaps there's still enough time for Curry to change the outcome though, with a possibly imminent return after ESPN's Anthony Slater shared a video of the 35-year-old making four-straight corner threes before Thursday's game.

Welcome sight for the Warriors: Kristaps Porzingis and Seth Curry currently starting up a pregame on-court workout tonight in Houston pic.twitter.com/yjpwhpghCj — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 5, 2026

Golden State had just seven of their 14 main roster players available against the Rockets, making the 115-113 victory all the more stunning as the visitors defied the odds against the third-best team in the Western Conference.

Having half your roster available is clearly unsustainable, making the returns of Curry and Porzingis important whenever that may be. The Warriors face the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Saturday, before a back-to-back against the Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls on Monday and Tuesday.

Seth Curry could be about to play for his NBA career

While he may have the familial tie of being Stephen Curry's younger brother, it's hard to see Golden State having too much interest in bringing Curry back next season based on how things have fared during his first year in the Bay.

It's not hyperbolic therefore to state that, if Curry can return to the floor for a period over the last 20 games, he'll be playing for his NBA career. The one positive is that he did show he can still impact during his debut back in December, going for 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting in limited minutes against the Thunder.

Perhaps Curry's shot-making could still prove important down the stretch, especially given the Warriors rely on the 3-point shot heavily, yet rank just 14th in percentage across the league this season.