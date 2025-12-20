Warriors fans get thrilling Trey Murphy III update that's barely believable

The Golden State Warriors may be edging closer to a massive trade for Trey Murphy III if we're to believe a major report surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

The update from Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints is less to do with Murphy himself, but more about Jonathan Kuminga and the interest the Pelicans seemingly have in the young Warrior forward.

Pelicans interest in Jonathan Kuminga could open Trey Murphy III trade

Golden State have been linked to Murphy firstly in the offseason and now strongly in recent weeks, but needless to say their chances of acquiring the 6'8" forward will be determined on how much the Pelicans covet Kuminga.

Siegel has reported that Kuminga has fans within the franchise, though there's still uncertainty on what sort of draft capital the sides would have to agree on in order to make a trade possible before the deadline.

"Murphy has remained one of the Warriors' top trade targets, and it is worth noting that Kuminga still has fans within the Pelicans organization, sources said. Whether or not Golden State would be willing to part ways with future first-round picks and others outside of just Kuminga for Murphy is unknown," Siegel wrote.

The fact the Pelicans have any interest in Kuminga should be a thrilling update for Warrior fans, but it's also barely believable given their current roster and the potential fit of the 23-year-old among their players.

Does Kuminga fit with rookie sensation Derik Queen who has quickly developed into one of two players, alongside fellow rookie Jeremiah Fears, as the untouchable pieces on the New Orleans roster?

The answer to that on paper is not really, particularly given neither are major shooting threats and neither stand above 6'9". Speaking of awkward frontcourt fits, the combination of Kuminga and Zion Williamson has always been a questionable one when contemplating a Murphy trade that lands the former seventh overall pick in New Orleans.

The Pelicans may want to mitigate that issue by moving on from Williamson, but that could be easier said than done given his injury issues and relatively underwhelming form that may make it difficult to move on from the star forward.

Trying to understand any of the Pelicans moves has been difficult in recent times, so theorizing why they would have interest in Kuminga is pointless anyway. All it means for the Warriors is that a Murphy trade becomes more likely, something the franchise desperately needs after falling two games below .500 on the season.