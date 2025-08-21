Warriors fans get worst possible update on Jonathan Kuminga's free agency

Some fans want the Golden State Warriors to re-sign Jonathan Kuminga, while others simply want the franchise to move on by finding a suitable sign-and-trade for the former seventh overall pick.

Either way, all Warrior fans can admit to this being a frustrating process that's seen no resolution over seven weeks since the start of free agency. To make matters worse, it seems like the Kuminga saga still has some time to play out given the latest reporting around the situation.

A resolution on Jonathan Kuminga's future might be over a month away

Any fans hoping for an imminent answer on the 22-year-old's playing future should probably think again, with NBA insider Jake Fischer reporting on Wednesday that this could extend all the way through towards the end of September.

"We're not, to my latest understanding, expecting any real type of resolution for Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency. Not this month, and maybe deeper into September," Fischer said.

This is a tough scenario for fans who will have to wait even longer not only for a resolution on the young forward, but also the subsequent free agency signings that are expected to come after being currently stalled by Kuminga's situation.

We also shouldn't be too surprised with this pushing on further, such has been the delay that fans have had to endure so far as the Warriors remain with just nine contracted players. October 1 has always been seen as a deadline of sorts, with Kuminga having to decide by then on whether or not he wants to take the $7.9 million qualifying offer.

Doing so would be a disastrous outcome for both sides, leading to some optimism that a deal could finally be struck in the final days of September. Kuminga is reportedly willing to take the qualifying offer though if Golden State don't improve their current offer which has been presented as a two-year, $45 million contract with a team option on the second year.

Both sides might need to give up a little to meet a common ground, particularly if the Warriors remain adamant that they won't sign-and-trade Kuminga despite strong interest from the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.

A two-year guaranteed contract or 2+1 has been the most commonly forecast deals likely to take place, but Fischer's report suggests both the Warriors and Kuminga will hold their stance until such time as the threat of the qualifying offer is only days away.