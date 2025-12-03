Warriors fans have frustrating wait to see new duo after brutal Stephen Curry update

If Golden State Warriors fans weren't already eager to see the Curry brothers on the floor together, the anticipation only heightened as a result of a thrilling debut from Seth despite a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Unfortunately fans will be forced to endure a frustrating wait to see the duo together for the first time this season, with the Warriors announcing a disappointing update on Stephen Curry after Tuesday's defeat.

Stephen Curry will miss at least the next three games with his quad injury

The older Curry brother has missed the last two games after sustaining a quad contusion and strain in the second-half of last week's loss to the Houston Rockets. The 2x MVP was originally listed to be re-evaluated on Thursday and subsequently miss three games, but head coach Steve Kerr has already divulged that Curry will not accompany the team on their upcoming three-game road trip.

Golden State will head East and face the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, before a back-to-back in Cleveland and Chicago on Saturday and Sunday. They'll then get a much-need break of sorts, with their next meeting not coming again until they face the Minnesota Timberwolves back at Chase Center next Friday.

Kerr is hopeful that Curry will return in that game against the Timberwolves, with the Warriors needing to hang tight until then after dropping to an 11-11 record following Tuesday's 124-112 loss.

Steph Curry will not make the road trip, per Steve Kerr. So he will miss the Sixers, Cavaliers and Bulls games. Kerr said he's hopeful Curry will be back for the home game against Minnesota next Friday. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 3, 2025

To make matters worse for Golden State, fellow veteran star Jimmy Butler is also under an injury cloud after hobbling off the floor against the Thunder with a knee issue. The 6x All-Star missed the entire second-half, only for the hosts to sensationally break back into the game following a 19-point half-time deficit.

The younger Curry brother only officially signed with the Warriors on Monday, having been forced to wait for his spot on the roster due to the team's financial constraints. He wasted no time showcasing his value though, helping to lead Golden State's fightback which saw them hold a four-point lead in the fourth despite the absence of Steph and Butler.

Seth had 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in less than 18 minutes off the bench, providing a desperate source of shooting and shot-making that the Warriors have lacked so far this season.

The veteran sharpshooter shot 6-of-7 from the floor and 2-of-3 from 3-point range in an ultra positive performance to start his tenure with the franchise. Unfortunately for the Warriors and fans, the wait to see the Curry brothers together will have to wait another 10 days at the very least.