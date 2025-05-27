Warriors fans will be left infuriated if latest Jonathan Kuminga rumors come true

Most signs point to the Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga parting ways this offseason, with much of the focus now predicated on what the franchise could possibly get in a sign-and-trade scenario.

The Brooklyn Nets have long been floated as a destination for Kuminga given their available cap space, but another non-playoff team in the Eastern Conference is now emerging as a potential new home for the young forward.

The Chicago Bulls have been linked to Jonathan Kuminga

Along with the Nets, ESPN's Kevin Pelton also mentioned the Chicago Bulls as a sign-and-trade option for Kuminga in a recent article looking at the future of free agents around the league.

"The Bulls could try to put together a sign-and-trade, perhaps sending Nikola Vucevic to the Warriors and placing Kuminga in a role similar to the one DeMar DeRozan once played in the Windy City," Pelton wrote.

The idea of Golden State sending Kuminga to Chicago for Vucevic is one that should infuriate Warrior fans. The 22-year-old's role and subsequent production has been vastly inconsistent over the last few years, but his talent was on full display at the end of Golden State's playoff campaign when he led the team in scoring over the last four games against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

You don't give up that sort of talent for a 34-year-old center on an expiring contract whose defensive limitations means he's unlikely to be in too many closing lineups. The Warriors had significant interest in Vucevic for weeks leading up to the February mid-season deadline, but were ultimately unwilling meet Chicago's demands as they shifted their focus to Jimmy Butler.

Would Vucevic help Golden State? Absolutely. But it's not worth giving up Kuminga who the Warriors should simply keep themselves in that scenario, even despite the fact that a veteran stretch big is exactly what they need.

That's not to say the Bulls couldn't be a worthwhile trade partner though if there is mutual interest between themselves and Kuminga. If the former seventh overall pick does want to head to Chicago, Golden State should be demanding Coby White in return.

The Warriors don't need another guard necessarily, but they could do with another dynamic shot-creator and scorer that they've lacked since trading Jordan Poole in 2023. White could fill that void, having averaged 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season on a reasonably efficient 45.3% from the floor and 37% from 3-point range (nearly eight attempts per game).

If White is part of a Kuminga sign-and-trade then that's a deal fans could get behind, but otherwise Vucevic would be such an underwhelming return for a player of Kuminga's talent and potential.