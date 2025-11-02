Warriors fans must come to brutal Stephen Curry realization after horror losses

The Golden State were flying at 4-1 and gaining plaudits across the league for their early season form, but back-to-back horror losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers has put a major dent in what was growing optimism.

Usually fans are lamenting the lack of support for Stephen Curry after disappointing defeats, but on this occasion we must realize that these losses have come squarely on the 2x MVP who has been well below his best in the past week.

Stephen Curry is a major reason behind a pair of embarrassing losses

Curry did have 27 points, four rebounds and six assists against the Bucks on Thursday, yet also shot just 8-of-19 from the floor (42.9%), had five unforgivable turnovers and was a -6 in a 120-110 loss despite the absence of opposing star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Saturday was even worse for Curry who had 24 points but took 23 shots to get there, having gone 4-of-16 (25%) from 3-point range in the five-point loss. He also had another five turnovers, uncharacteristically missed a free-throw, and was a -21 in 29 minutes -- easily his worst of the season.

The Warriors led 101-92 when Curry and Draymond Green returned mid-way through the fourth-quarter against the Pacers, only to crumble down the stretch and fall to a 114-109 defeat.

“I’ve got to be better, just being more decisive. More aggressive. Even not to shoot, but to playmake and get everybody organized," Curry said following the late-game meltdown against the Pacers.

Warriors aren't going to win many or any games when Curry is -21. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) November 2, 2025

To make matters worse for Curry, the opposing point guards absolutely torched Golden State over the past two games. Former Warrior Ryan Rollins had 32 points, four rebounds and eight assists to lead the Bucks to victory, before the relatively unknown Quenton Jackson had 25 points and 10 assists on Saturday for the Pacers.

This isn't to say that Curry deserves sole responsibility for what's happened over the last three days, but the Warriors do take at least one, if not both games if the 11x All-Star simply plays somewhere near his best.

Is this a sign that Curry is slowing down? No. It's easy to forget that he took over a game against the Denver Nuggets last Thursday to finish with 42 points in a thrilling overtime victory, before going for 35 points the next night despite a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Regardless, the Warriors are going to need far more from Curry after a week (four games) in which he averaged just 21.5 points on 32.6% 3-point shooting and committed 3.3 turnovers per game.