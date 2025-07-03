Warriors fans push panic button in anger on reported Jonathan Kuminga trade package

It's the reported trade package that's sent Golden State Warriors fans into meltdown on Wednesday night as the front office seeks a resolution on the future of restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

Warrior fans are either angry or laughing uncontrollably, such is the ridiculous nature of the Kings reported offer for Kuminga as day three of free agency closed with Golden State still having not made a single move.

Warriors fans left disgusted with reported offer for Jonathan Kuminga

Speculation ramped up late on Wednesday in regard to the Kings interest in Kuminga and a potential sign-and-trade scenario. Names were thrown all over the show on social media in terms of who and what the Warriors could get back in a trade, including the likes of DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk and Keegan Murray.

One name never mentioned was former Dario Saric, at least not until it actually was in a shock report that sent social media into chaos. According to Ali Thanawalla and Tristi Rodriguez of NBC Sports, a three-team trade was in the works that would send Malik Monk to the Detroit Pistons, Kuminga and Dennis Schroder to the Kings, and Dario Saric, Devin Carter and two second-round picks to the Warriors.

This is the same Saric who was out of Golden State's rotation just 15-16 months ago, before he played a grand total of 16 games and 210 minutes for the Denver Nuggets this past season despite their desperate need for a backup to 3x MVP Nikola Jokic.

Saric was traded earlier in free agency for Jonas Valancuinas, with the Kings now seemingly trying to dump the veteran big man on the Warriors in what's quickly caused outrage among fans.

Mike or Kirk gotta give Vivek a wedgie for offering Saric for JK



Disrespectful 😭😭 — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) July 3, 2025

I can’t believe our gm entertaining the kings package rn .. the min you hear “Dario Saric” you end the call and block them and report to the nba — 27 (@27woorld) July 3, 2025

As a warriors fan I think JKs awful and even I would never in a million years trade him for Saric & Carter 😂. Wouldn’t even do that for moody — CC (@staymobbin92) July 3, 2025

So it’s official …



After 3 years of Kuminga trade talks, refusing to give him up for exponentially better players, and saying he’s the future, they then settle on shopping him and his value is… Devin Carter, Saric, and second round picks.



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — japtaa⚡️ (@DubsBetterr) July 3, 2025

Carter might be the best asset in the reported trade, but he too isn't worth much as a second-year guard on a veteran team who's looking to contend. The former 13th overall pick averaged 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists on 37% shooting from the floor and 29.5% from 3-point range during his rookie year -- hardly numbers that inspire hope for Warrior fans.

Thankfully, it seems like fans can rest a little easier after Anthony Slater of The Athletic responded on Wednesday night by reporting, "there’s nothing near the finish line on the Jonathan Kuminga front as the third night of free agency wraps."

The Kuminga situation will now drag into a fourth day of free agency, but Warrior fans may not mind that if the alternative is this trade package from the Kings which would be nothing short of an unmitigated disaster.