Warriors fans ready to say goodbye to franchise mainstay at NBA trade deadline

The NBA trade deadline is less than six weeks away, and the Golden State Warriors need to do something to increase their odds of winning another title with Steph Curry. Although it's hard to predict what will happen between now and then, fans know that the team will work to offload Jonathan Kuminga.

After a long, painful restricted free agency, the Warriors re-signed the forward to a two-year, $48.5 million deal. He is making $22.5 million this season and has a $24.3 million team option for the 2026-27 season.

Kuminga started the season out strong, not only (temporarily) upping his trade value but even persuading some fans that this year would be different. That feeling was short-lived. We're approaching the new year, and he's fallen out of the rotation again. The forward is averaging only 5.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in 16.8 minutes this month, shooting 24.3% from the field and 25% from three.

Even with Kuminga's woes, he is the Warriors' top trade chip. They won't be able to turn a package centered around him into Trey Murphy III, who the Pelicans aren't even looking to trade, but the front office knows that the second half of the season is riding on what they do with Kuminga's contract.

Warriors fans are waiting for a Jonathan Kuminga trade

Kuminga won't be eligible for a trade until Jan. 15, giving Golden State about three weeks to find the best deal.

How much fans will see of the young forward between now and whenever he is eventually traded is unknown. Last week, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that he polled league executives at the G League Showcase, and they said what happens over the next few weeks won't change their evaluation of him as an NBA player.

We know that during the offseason, the top two teams interested in Kuminga were the Kings and Suns. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported earlier this month that league executives no longer believe that Phoenix is a "serious trade destination" for the forward.

Perhaps Golden State could revisit talks with Sacramento and try to convince the Kings to part with Keegan Murray. That might be wishful thinking, as although most of their roster is available, reportedly, Murray isn't. Still, since the Kings are the Kings, it's worth a shot.

Hopefully, whatever the Warriors do with Kuminga, it will result in the team getting the spark it needs to make a playoff run.