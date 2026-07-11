Warriors fans won’t believe latest trade rumor amid LeBron James pursuit

The Golden State Warriors haven't given up multiple first-round picks in the same trade for over a decade, but their pursuit of LeBron James in free agency could change that fact in the coming weeks.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst on Friday, the Warriors are "still looking for ways to trade future first-round picks to improve the roster for (Stephen) Curry," while also pursuing James as the league's number one unrestricted free agent.

Warriors fans won't believe front office will trade picks until it happens

Given the amount of times Golden State have swung and missed in recent years, fans are getting tired of the idea that they're on the precipice of some win-now move for Curry that lifts them closer to championship contention.

Fans will certainly buy into their strong pursuit of James, but that's only because he'd come as a free agent and on a contract that very much belies his still very strong on-court value as a top 15-20 player in the league.

The Warriors have been so protective of draft capital in recent years that many fans won't believe they'll actually do it until it happens, even though they've got full control of all their future picks outside of 2030 which is still top 20 protected.

From the likes of Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Lauri Markannen and perhaps most notably Giannis Antetokounmpo, Golden State have been linked to big names yet rarely been able to execute a trade. Even Jimmy Butler, there most recent star-level acquisition, came as a distressed asset and only cost one first-round (20th overall) pick.

LeBron James and/or Yaxel Lendeborg may change Warriors' approach

Perhaps the Warriors change their stance based on their James pursuit, making a significant trade to help lure the superstar forward to the Bay Area. Anthony Davis, for example, is the player whose been most linked with a trade to Golden State as part of a James signing.

If not James, could Yaxel Lendeborg's early summer league form help change their approach? In one way Lendeborg's hot start would reiterate the value of first-round picks to the front office. On the other hand, his short and long-term potential could make them more willing to move on from future assets.

Either way, Warrior fans have been through this too many times before to buy into the notion of the front office sacrificing their future in a big move. Only time will tell if things change this offseason, but everything we've seen so far suggests Golden State are running it back with a very similar roster.