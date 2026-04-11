Warriors still have one more brutal roster decision on eve of the postseason

The regular season is drawing to a close for the Golden State Warriors and many fans already have one eye on moves that could be made during the summer, but the front office still has one more brutal roster decision to make in the coming days.

Charles Bassey and Nate Williams have both impressed for the Warriors when given rotation opportunity, yet the Warriors will only be able to have one of the two available when they head into the Play-In Tournament next week.

Warriors have brutal decision between Charles Bassey and Nate Williams

Bassey is technically on the main roster right now, having signed a 10-day contract with the franchise last Sunday amid multiple injury concerns in Golden State's center rotation. However, Williams has been with the franchise longer on a two-way deal, and has subsequently played significantly more over recent weeks. The 27-year-old won't be eligible to participate in the postseason unless the Warriors add him to the main roster.

Bassey couldn't have been any more impressive over his first few days with the Warriors, notching a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double against the Sacramento Kings, before recording a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. The 25-year-old has also recorded a pair of blocks in both games, while shooting a combined 13-of-20 (65%) from the floor.

The 6'10" big man has made such a statement that it would be difficult to envisage him not getting another deal beyond this 10-day contract, especially when health concerns remain over Quinten Post, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford despite the latter pair's return against the Kings on Friday night.

But at the same time, Williams has also delivered when called upon, including going for an equal team-high 17 points to go with four rebounds and three assists against the Lakers. The 6'5" wing also had 18 points, four rebounds and two steals in his previous outing against the San Antonio Spurs last week.

Warriors roster decision may come down to depth requirements

Given both Bassey and Williams have proven capable of stepping in when required, the decision may simply come down to which position the Warriors believe they need more depth in as they seek to win back-to-back Play-In games and secure a playoff spot.

Porzingis and/or Horford could truly be out at any moment given their recent history, but Golden State also lack wing depth given season-ending injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, along with issues for Gui Santos (pelvic contusion) and Will Richard (back).

The Warriors will have the final two regular season games to evaluate the present roster, before a likely decision comes on the eve of the 9 vs. 10 Play-In game next Wednesday.