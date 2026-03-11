Warriors finally come to Draymond Green realization fans knew months ago

Most Golden State Warriors fans have known for months that starting Draymond Green at center wasn't the way going forward, and it seems like Steve Kerr and the coaching staff may have finally come to the same realization.

Green remains a core member of the starting lineup for the time being, but the Warriors have moved the veteran back to his customary power forward role and alongside a traditional center across the past four games.

Warriors finally realize Draymond Green can't be their starting center

Green had started seven-straight games as a small-ball five from early February onwards, with Golden State subsequently losing five of those. Yet the last four games have seen the 36-year-old switch back to power forward, leading to more impact from Green arguably on both ends of the floor.

Monday night's loss to the Utah Jazz offered perhaps the strongest sign yet that the Warriors want to start with more size. Al Horford had started next to Green in the previous three matchups, but both he and the recently acquired Kristaps Porzingis were being managed on the first night of a back-to-back.

Instead of moving Green back to the center spot, Golden State started Quinten Post despite the second-year big man having been a DNP during Saturday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.

Given Post was essentially a placeholder and may be out of the rotation altogether on Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls, this was a clear signal that the Warriors want Green to once again be accustomed to playing alongside another big.

Make no mistake, Green still saw plenty of time as a small-ball five as Post played just over 25 minutes, but that may have been out of necessity more than anything given the absences of Porzingis and Horford.

Draymond Green's form has risen over recent games

Playing alongside another big has allowed Green to be deployed differently, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Rather than being asked to be the true anchor of a defense, the 4x All-Star has been tasked with primary defensive matchups on some of the best players in the game in Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

This period has also coincided with a lift from Green offensively. He recorded 10 points, eight assists and was a +12 in a shock win over the Rockets, had 16 points and five assists against the Thunder, and had 11 assists without a turnover during Monday's game against the Jazz.

Only time will tell if the Warriors move Green back to the four permanently, but it's thus far yielding better results for him and makes sense given the roster now possesses quality, albeit not always available center options.