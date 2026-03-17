The Golden State Warriors finally went with the blueprint we've been pushing for what feels like weeks now. And even though it was against the lowly Washington Wizards — the worst defense in almost every category — it was a welcome and heartening sight.

Since Jimmy Butler went down with a season-ending knee injury in a win over the Miami Heat on Jan. 19, the Warriors have ranked 22nd in paint points (47 per game) and first in three-point attempts (46.5). Even when facing some very thin frontcourts and poor rim protection like with the Chicago Bulls or Utah Jazz last week, Golden State has too often refused to move away from its high-volume three-point approach, despite ranking just 26th in percentage over that same span.

Warriors finally used appropriate blueprint

On Monday in Washington, the Warriors took on a Wizards squad entering on an 11-game losing streak and with no actual rim protection — as Alex Sarr and Anthony Davis were both out with injuries. Golden State's intentions were clear from the jump. They scored 18 points in the paint during the first 12 minutes while also crashing the glass, earning them five offensive rebounds in the process. The 68 points in the paint the Warriors tallied was a new season-high.

De'Anthony Melton (27 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals) and Gary Payton II (15 points, six rebounds, two steals) were the catalysts behind that rim-attacking mentality. Their combined 19 field goals all came from inside the arc while attempting just two combined threes — both from Melton, and both off the mark. As a team, the Warriors shot 62.7% from two-point range and relentlessly targeted the Wizards' smaller guards. Melton's poster on Sharife Cooper was the final touch on his night-long conquest of the paint. Payton II also had his entertainer hat on, flashing a behind-the-back pass to KP and flying in for an empathic dunk over Trae Young (and letting him know about it).

Gui Santos (18 points, four rebounds, five assists) was the only Warrior to find success from beyond the arc, as he shot 4-of-6 from deep while the rest of the team combined for just 5-of-26. The 32 threes Golden State took accounted for a new season-low. Their four fewest totals this season are 35, 33, 33 and 32 — they are now 4-0 in those games after handing the Wizards a 125-117 loss on Monday, their 12th straight.

Kristaps Porzingis put together his best performance as a Warrior against his former team. He finished with an efficient 30 points off the bench (12 in the fourth) — the first reserve to reach that mark since Jonathan Kuminga in 2024 against Phoenix — on 8-of-13 shooting and 13-of-14 from the line. He's also starting to find his footing on the defensive end, recording three more blocks against the Wizards on Monday after swatting four shots against the Bulls last week.

A welcome morale boost

Five weeks after undergoing surgery on his right knee, Jimmy Butler finally received the green light to travel. In the wake of being fit to fly, Butler immediately decided to join his teammates in the capital.

"It's been tough not being around my guys. Hard not being able to play the game I love," said Butler in front of his locker prior to Monday's game.

Jimmy Butler is with the Warriors at Capital One Arena as he rehabs his torn right ACL. Butler said the last several weeks have been “tough” but is optimistic about his eventual return.



“Whenever my body is ready, I promise I’m trying to get back out there.”



More: pic.twitter.com/qgRRVZ8zwK — Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) March 16, 2026

Despite still being early in his rehab process, he remains upbeat and is aware that his injury has opened up doors for players like Nate Williams and Malevy Leons to earn their way into the NBA, much like he did early in his own career.

“There are still some wonderful guys who are taking advantage of their opportunity, with some guys being down. That was me at one point back in my Chicago days. So I get very happy, and it makes me smile when I see people play well."

Both Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler joining the team on this long road-trip will undoubtedly provide this undermanned group an emotional lift.

Steve Kerr etches his name in NBA history

Steve Kerr finally secured his 600th win as an NBA head coach after a five-game losing streak delayed the milestone. By reaching the mark in 943 games, he passed former Boston Celtics head coach Red Auerbach (953) to become the fourth-fastest coach in NBA history to do so, trailing only Phil Jackson, Pat Riley and Gregg Popovich.

It’s been quite a memorable 24 hours for the Warriors head coach. The documentaryAll the Empty Rooms, for which Kerr served as an executive producer, won an Oscar on Sunday night. While he probably won’t hold this Knicks-Wizards back-to-back close to his heart for long, March 15 and 16, 2026, became unforgettable dates for Kerr.