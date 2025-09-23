Warriors finally grant Buddy Hield his wish

Buddy Hield has been in the league since 2016, but everything changed for him last offseason when he arrived to the Golden State Warriors via a sign-and-trade. He played all 82 games in his debut season in San Francisco in what he said was the "happiest" he's been playing basketball. Hield wants to stay with the Warriors.

Hield is accustomed to his name being in trade rumors, and that remained true this summer, but Golden State doesn't want to lose him. NBA insider Jake Fischer previously reported that the Warriors turned down sign-and-trade offers involving Hield or Moses Moody (subscription required).

The Jonathan Kuminga-Golden State saga has yet to reach a resolution, but the team has stayed true to not losing Hield. Kuminga's agent did say that the forward is drawn to taking his qualifying offer if the Warriors don't offer a player option in favor of a team option.

If Golden State truly believes Kumigna will take the qualifying offer, perhaps the front office will agree to a sign-and-trade with a team like Sacramento, which would put Hield's time with the Warriors at risk. For now, though, Hield is where he wants to be. It has to feel good knowing that Golden State wants him to stay, too.

Buddy Hield wants to stay with the Warriors

Hield averaged 11.1 points per game on 42/37/83 shooting splits last season. Golden State values his scoring off the bench, and, when needed, he can slot into the starting lineup. Hield is one of the best three-point shooters in the league. For a team that has championship aspirations, it makes sense why the Warriors want to keep him.

From Hield's perspective, he's having fun doing what he loves. It's a bonus that he gets to play for one of the best organizations in the league, helping them try to win another championship. Hield hasn't won an NBA title before, so doing so in Golden State would be monumental for him.

The Warriors are in a better position to do so this season than they were at the start of last season, a few months before the Jimmy Butler trade. Like Buddy, Jimmy found his joy again in the Bay. That isn't a coincidence.

Hopefully, Buddy's wish to stay in Golden State will continue to be fulfilled.