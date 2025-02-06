Warriors finally grant Jimmy Butler wish that Heat refused and Suns couldn't satisfy

At the start of the week ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Jimmy Butler had no interest of re-signing with the Golden State Warriors if a trade were to take place, leaving talks between them and the Miami Heat dead in the water.

Just days later and after an unsuccessful chase to reunite with 2x Finals MVP Kevin Durant, the Warriors traded for Butler in a franchise-altering move that sacrificed 2022 All-Star Andrew Wiggins, veterans Dennis Schroder and Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III, and a top 10 protected 2025 first-round pick.

Warriors were the only team left to fulfil Jimmy Butler's contract wish

So what changed in the 72 hours between Windhorst's report and Golden State actually acquiring the 6x All-Star? The entire situation arose because of the Heat's refusal to provide Butler with a significant contract extension, leading to growing frustration on his end and subsequently multiple seperate suspensions for disruptive behaviour as the 35-year-old tried to force his way out of Miami.

It had become increasingly known that the Phoenix Suns were Butler's desired destination, largely because they were the one team willing to give him a hefty extension. Windhorst's report was likely Butler's last ditch effort to tell everyone that he wanted to head to Phoenix, and Phoenix only.

The problem with that is Bradley Beal never indicated a desire to waive his no-trade clause, subsequently making it impossible for the Suns to trade for Butler even if they found a team to take on Beal's exorbitant contract.

Reports suggest Phoenix were then considering trading Durant for Butler and a haul of additional assets, but any chance of that fell through when the superstar forward indicated he had no interest in heading back to the Bay in a 3-team trade.

With Butler's options limited and Golden State desperate for another genuine star, a marriage between the two ultimately became obvious. Did Butler really want to test free agency this offseason with only rebuilding teams having cap space, or alternatively try and execute a complicated sign-and-trade.

The Warriors weren't going to give up a quality starter in Wiggins and a protected first-round pick without the assurance of Butler committing beyond this season. It's why it makes sense that just minutes after the trade was announced, it was reported that Butler had signed a new two-year, $112 extension.

Golden State ultimately granted Butler his wish for a new deal that will take him to nearly 38-years-old -- something the Heat refused to do and the Suns practically couldn't because of Beal's no-trade clause.

It's a big contract that holds significant risk for the Warriors, but letting Butler walk for nothing in free agency would have been far more disastrous. It's also a risk the Warriors probably needed to take given their mediocre form, while they also retain their young talent including Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody.