Warriors finally grant Moses Moody his longtime wish

After four years of general uncertainty, Moses Moody appears to have finally secured a consistent place with the Golden State Warriors. Fresh off of the best season of his career thus far, Moody has been rewarded both financially and via a surprising development through the rumor mill.

While fellow 2021 first-round draft pick Jonathan Kuminga is embroiled in a divisive contract negotiation with the Warriors, Moody appears safe as a valued contributor.

Moody signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension in October of 2024. It was an early commitment by Golden State to his future with the franchise, but the possibility of a trade remained intact given his team-friendly salary—until now.

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Warriors have thus far refused to include Moody in a potential Kuminga sign-and-trade.

"Sources tell The Stein Line, furthermore, that Golden State has refused this summer to even entertain sign-and-trade scenarios that would require it to surrender either Buddy Hield or Moses Moody because of the limited options currently on the roster in terms of proven shooters not named Curry."

As a result, Moody has been gifted what he's spent the past four years working towards: The stability to continue his development as a valued member of the organization.

Warriors finally providing Moses Moody with role stability

Moody finished the 2024-25 season averaging 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.7 three-point field goals made on .433/.374/.797 shooting. He set new career-best marks in scoring, three-point field goals made, and three-point field goal percentage.

It's also worth noting that he posted those numbers in 22.3 minutes per game, thus translating to 15.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.8 three-point field goals per 36 minutes.

Even the areas in which Moody struggled offered reason for intrigue. He shot 51.9 percent on two-point field goals, for instance, but he'd buried 57.4 percent of his attempts through his first three seasons—thus suggesting his decline may only be temporary.

If Moody can sustain his efficiency from beyond the arc while returning to the mean within it in 2025-26, then he could easily turn in the best season of his career—again.

It's also worth noting that Moody buried 36.9 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes and 41.7 percent of his pull-up attempts in 2024-25. He's now shot at least 36.4 percent on catch-and-shoot threes and 40.0 percent on pull-ups in three of his four NBA seasons.

If he can increase the former while sustaining the latter, then he could realistically emerge as the reliable offensive threat Golden State is hoping he'll become.

With three years remaining on his current contract and the Warriors refusing to trade him, it appears as though another uptick in playing time is on the way. His minutes per game average has increased across each of his NBA campaigns thus far, and a jump from 22.3 in 2025-26 would effectively amount to the role of a sixth man.

The Warriors' line of thinking could change between now and the 2026 NBA trade deadline, but Moody appears safe and secure as one of the player they plan to build with 2025-26.