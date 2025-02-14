Warriors have finally granted Stephen Curry wish they long refused to fulfill

The Golden State Warriors responded from a disappointing loss to the Dallas Mavericks, entering the All-Star break on a high with a 105-98 victory over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Thursday.

Aside from the road bump in Dallas on Wednesday, the Jimmy Butler era is off to a positive start for the Warriors who have won three of their four games since the arrival of the 6x All-Star last week.

The Warriors are yielding the benefits of fulfilling Stephen Curry's wish

Golden State went a long time trying to find another star to lessen the burden on Stephen Curry, with the franchise finishing 10th in the Western Conference and failing to make the playoffs last season.

The Warriors had been linked heavily to a number of players over the last 12 months, including LeBron James, Paul George and Lauri Markkanen. Yet at every turn the front office refused to do what was necessary to add another big name player, with frustration from fans growing as the franchise preserved its young players and future draft assets.

While it's not Curry's way to publicly put pressure on the front office and ownership, there's little doubt the 2x MVP would have wished for more support and another star who could help propel Golden State back into the playoffs.

Clearly the front office felt that pressure, having decided to go all out in their pursuit of a star prior to the trade deadline. Despite having initially been rejected by Butler and then 2x Finals MVP Kevin Durant, the Warriors were determined not to push past the deadline with the same roster.

They eventually got their hands on Butler, though it also required the heart-breaking decision to part ways with Andrew Wiggins in the process. That's appeared like the right decision based on early results, with Butler giving Golden State another go-to scorer and creator that was long overdue.

The 35-year-old hasn't even been overly efficient since his arrival, perhaps owing to his lack of playing time over the final few weeks of his tenure with the Miami Heat. However, Butler's impact has still been palpable, giving Curry his most highly-credentialed teammate since Durant's departure in 2019.

Butler is averaging 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals in his four games so far, with plenty of room for improvement after the All-Star break as he rounds further into game shape and continues to acclimatize to the Warrior system.

Just as importantly Butler's acquisition has rejuvenated Curry, with the 2x MVP averaging 31 points on 40% 3-point shooting over the last four games. Whether the new star duo can lead the Warriors to the playoffs remains to be seen, but there's no doubt their combination is making for a more dangerous team that could still make noise over the remainder of the season.