Warriors finally learning from Jonathan Kuminga mistake with Gui Santos move

Gui Santos has been the most pleasant surprise of the 2025-26 NBA season for the Golden State Warriors. The third-year forward has received limited minutes during his time with the franchise, but with Jonathan Kuminga traded, Jimmy Butler hurt, and voids to be filled in the rotation, Santos has stepped up.

In response to the best stretch of Santos' NBA career, the Warriors have rewarded their up-and-comer with a three-year, $15 million contract extension that includes a 2028-29 player option.

Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos has signed a three-year, $15 million contract extension with the franchise, sources tell ESPN. The deal includes a player option in 2028-29. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 28, 2026

Santos was due to become a restricted free agent in 2026, but the Warriors acted before that outcome could take hold. It's a refreshing development after Kuminga's 2025 period of restricted free agency lasted months and effectively delayed or prevented Golden State from signing other targets.

Instead of allowing Santos' recent surge in quality to create another potentially frustrating period of restricted free agency, the Warriors guaranteed his future.

Though Santos and Kuminga are not necessarily identical case studies, this is a promising sign that the Warriors have learned from past mistakes. They're not only empowering a talented young forward to play a featured role, but rewarding them for their progress.

Santos, like Kuminga, is by no means a perfect player, but he's proven to have untapped potential that's worth exploring in real time.

Warriors sign Gui Santos to extension amid breakout season

Santos averaged just 11.5 minutes per game through his first 35 appearances during the 2025-26 season. He played more than 20 minutes just four times during that stretch, seemingly failing to factor into Steve Kerr's consistent plans for the rotation.

Santos has turned a corner in recent weeks, however, averaging 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.8 blocks, and 1.8 three-point field goals made in 28.6 minutes per game over his past 13 appearances.

Though it's a somewhat limited sample size, Santos has proven consistently productive and dependable. He's shooting efficiently at 42.6 percent from beyond the arc and has scored at least 10 points in 11 of his past 12 games.

Even more impressive is the fact that Santos has scored at least 15 points in nine of his past 11 appearances for the Warriors.

To some degree, this is a development that's been years in the making. He boasts career averages of 13.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.6 blocks, and 1.9 three-point field goals made per 36 minutes, which aren't all that far off of his recent per-game marks.

Thankfully, the Warriors are giving Santos an opportunity to play with certainty over his future rather than repeating the mistakes that alienated Kuminga and caused him to question his fit.