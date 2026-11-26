When Stephen Curry suffered a torn oblique injury against the Houston Rockets two weeks ago, most Golden State Warriors fans could’ve told you the offense was going to struggle given the immense reliance on the two-time MVP.

Yet only now, in the wake of the Warriors failing to score 100 points in five straight games, has Steve Kerr and the coaching staff realized they needed to adjust to a different offensive system -- one less reliant on Curry.

Warriors finally reach Stephen Curry realization fans knew weeks ago

Why it took Kerr and the Warriors this long to figure this out beggar’s belief to some degree, but at least it might have finally taken a turn on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings. Golden State finally exploded and poured in 129 points against their pacific rival, recording a second-straight win after a hard-fought, low-scoring 88-87 victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday night.

Speaking on the Tom Tolbert show, Kerr acknowledged the need for his team to be less reliant on the 38-year-old who’s latest injury comes after missing 29 games toward the end of last season with a knee issue that requires ongoing management.

“We've recognized that the way we’re running our offense was too Steph dependent, so we’ve tweaked a few things. Whatever we run, Steph is gonna score. It doesn’t matter for Steph but it matters for everybody else," Kerr said.

Fans should remain sceptical of the offensive shift though given the Kings are the worst defense in the league, and the Warriors aren’t going to be able to rely on De'Anthony Melton turning into Curry every night. The veteran guard went 8-of-12 from three-point range in a 24-point performance, with seven Golden State players reaching double figures in the 129-110 victory.

Warriors' reliance on Stephen Curry isn’t anything new

The problem is that the whole idea of the offense being too reliant on Curry isn't anything new. It's often been the case for years and especially toward the end of last season where the Warriors ranked 19th in offensive rating after the All-Star break.

It's also a reality that Curry is 38-years-old and is likely to miss far more time than he did earlier in his career, meaning measures should have already been in place for not only when he's inevitably out, but also to reduce the reliance and burden on him when he's on the floor.

Curry is still expected to miss the next few games, giving the Warriors and fans an opportunity to see whether these offensive adjustments actually work, or whether their big scoring output on Wednesday was simply a product of the Kings' terrible defense.