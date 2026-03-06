Warriors finally vindicated after waiting 2 years for risky gamble to pay off

The Golden State Warriors took a calculated risk in 2024 when they signed De'Anthony Melton. Melton was an unavoidably appealing player given his defensive prowess and offensive creativity in a supporting role, but he'd missed 44 games due to a back injury the season prior.

After a knee injury ended his debut season with the Warriors after just six games, it seemed as though it was a lost cause. Two years after initially signing, however, the gamble is paying off.

Melton missed Golden State's first 22 games in 2025-26 but has appeared in 34 of a possible 42 outings since making his season debut. Though his jumper hasn't been as effective as anticipated, he's proven invaluable as a dynamic scoring threat and defensive weapon along the wings.

With Jimmy Butler suffering a season-ending knee injury and Stephen Curry battling ailments of his own, Melton has at times saved Golden State from disaster.

Melton is currently averaging 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.6 steals in 22.6 minutes per game. That translates to 20.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.5 steals per 36 minutes—quite a return for a mere $3,080,921 investment.

In recent weeks, Melton has taken his game to another level as Golden State looks to stave off disaster and overcome the absence of its top two players.

De'Anthony Melton is stepping up with Warriors stars sidelined

Melton's most recent outing was a shining example of how important he is to the Warriors' success. With both Butler and Curry sidelined, the veteran guard stepped up with 23 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals, and two blocks as Golden State secured a surprising 115-113 win over the Houston Rockets.

It was the third time in five games that Melton scored at least 20 points, as well as the fifth time in seven games that he recorded at least 17.

Melton is now up to 15.4 points in just 23.8 minutes per game over his past 22 appearances. That equates to 23.2 points per 36 minutes. It also speaks to how his surge as a scorer has helped Golden State overcome injuries to both Butler and Curry.

With a generally young cast of supporting scorers and veterans who excel in different areas, Melton's assertiveness as a scorer has proven instrumental to somehow remaining .500 at 11-11 during that stretch.

There's certainly a case to be made that head coach Steve Kerr needs to take this opportunity to finally empower his younger players to explore their potential beyond the reach of a system designed around Stephen Curry. Melton remains essential overall, however, as a veteran who isn't afraid of the moment.

Compounded by the fact that he's returning to form in both on and off-ball defensive situations, Melton is rewarding the Warriors' patience after two grueling years of injury recovery.