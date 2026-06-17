A lot of the conversation surrounding the Warriors' draft centers around the coveted No. 11 pick, and rightfully so. However, Golden State has quietly built a strong track record of finding contributors later in the draft.

Guys like Gui Santos, Quinten Post and Will Richard have all carved out roles at different points and were selected in the 50s.

Second-round picks may not carry much value around the league, but for an older and expensive Warriors roster, pick No. 54 could have a bigger impact than most realize. Finding another rotation piece on a cost-controlled contract would be a huge win for Golden State.

Warriors have multiple options with 54th overall pick

Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office clearly understand the importance of this pick, as shown by the names they've already brought in for workouts. While much of the attention has shifted toward bigger names like Yaxel Lendeborg, there are still plenty of intriguing prospects projected later in the draft.

Here are a few names Warriors fans should keep an eye on at No. 54.

Tyler Nickel - Vanderbilt

Golden State had Vanderbilt forward Tyler Nickel in for a pre-draft workout towards the end of May. Nickel is a 6'7 forward who is a knockdown shooter with unwavering confidence. Nickel was part of an explosive Vanderbilt offense and, despite being the third scoring option, still had some incredible shooting nights.

In his final two years at Vanderbilt, Nickel shot 40% from three, including 7.6 attempts per game this past season.

Nickel would add some much-needed shooting off the bench for the Warriors. He thrives as a movement shooter, spending much of his time coming off pindowns, flares, and curls. His constant off-ball movement and good size make him a natural fit in Golden State's offense. The defense still needs work, but his frame and competitive nature suggests there is room for growth.

Tyler Nickel was UNCONCIOUS against Wake Forest 😳



26 PTS | 9-12 FG | 8-10 3PT | 3 BLK | 29 MIN pic.twitter.com/U1TuqEhWlI — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) December 21, 2025

Dillon Mitchell - St. John's

Dillon Mitchell has become one of the more intriguing second-round sleepers in this draft. Even by NBA standards, he's an elite athlete.

The 6'7 lefty runs the floor exceptionally well and was a key piece of a very good St. John's defense this past season, showcasing his length and athleticism with several highlight-reel blocks.

Mitchell may be the exact type of athlete Golden State has lacked on the wing in recent years. His defensive versatility and ability to create havoc in transition stand out immediately. The offensive game remains a work in progress, particularly his jumper, but betting on athleticism, length and defensive upside late in the second round could be a gamble worth taking.

Emanuel Sharp - Houston

Another shooter for Golden State to keep an eye on in the second round is Houston guard Emanuel Sharp. Sharp was a four-year player under Kelvin Sampson, averaging 15 points and three rebounds in his final collegiate season.

Sharp was also a key part of several excellent Houston teams, including their run to the 2025 National Championship Game where they lost to Richard's Florida Gators.

At just 6'3, there are legitimate questions about his size since he often plays more like an off-ball guard or wing offensively. However, there are no questions about his tough shot-making ability and defensive competitiveness, traits synonymous with Houston basketball.

Another appealing part of Sharp's game is his experience. Spending four years under Sampson means he understands defensive principles, effort and winning basketball, all qualities Steve Kerr values.

He would give Golden State another experienced option capable of providing shooting and defensive intensity off the bench.

Milos Uzan - Houston

Sticking with Houston guards, Milos Uzan was a super underrated part of this Cougars team. Uzan is a high-IQ point guard whose defensive instincts and impressive assist-to-turnover ratio make him an intriguing option for Golden State.

He’s a crisp decision-maker in pick-and-roll situations and looks comfortable orchestrating an offense with the ball in his hands. While Uzan had a strong junior season as a shooter, his efficiency did dip at times. If he can become a more consistent three-point shooter, he could be another intelligent, competitive guard who fits seamlessly into the Warriors’ system and provides stability off the bench.

Ryan Conwell - Louisville

Ryan Conwell is another name worth monitoring, though his draft range has fluctuated throughout the process. Some mock drafts have him going as high as the late first round, while others have him available in the 50s.

The 6'3 combo guard is one of the better shooters in this class, averaging 18.8 points per game while attempting nearly 10 threes per night. He earned Second-Team All-ACC honors and showcased some on-ball creation when Mikel Brown Jr. missed time.

Conwell feels like a plug-and-play offensive piece who could fit seamlessly into a high-level NBA offense. Golden State should be desperate to add instant offense off the bench, especially with De'Anthony Melton's future with the team uncertain.

Whether it's movement shooting, athletic wing defense, experience, or instant offense, Golden State has several interesting avenues to explore with the 54th pick. The Warriors have quietly built a reputation for finding contributors late in the draft, and with another important offseason underway, there may be another hidden gem waiting to be discovered.