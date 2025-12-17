Warriors find long overdue Jordan Poole replacement in Jonathan Kuminga mock trade

While their decision to trade Jordan Poole has proven the right one for the Golden State Warriors, there's little doubt they've lacked the kind of explosive shot-making and offensive spark that the former guard was able to provide.

The Warriors currently rank 21st in offense and have only two players averaging more than 12.5 points per game, meaning they could forseeably surrender Jonathan Kuminga in a trade that lands them a long overdue Poole replacement.

Warriors acquire CJ McCollum in mock trade with Wizards

CJ McCollum might bring much of the same defensive concern that Poole brought to the Warriors, but he could also added an important offensive element that the franchise desperately needs to aid Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

That's why Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report has proposed the following deal that sees Kuminga and Buddy Hield head to the Washington Wizards in exchange for the veteran guard.

Warriors Receive: CJ McCollum

Wizards Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield and 2030 second-round pick

McCollum has been an ultra-consistent player ever since winning Most Improved Player in 2016, having averaged around 20-points per game every year for the last decade. Even despite finding himself at the lowly Wizards, McCollum is still averaging 18.9 points on 40.3% 3-point shooting in 30.4 minutes per game.

There's more links between Poole and McCollum than just their play-styles though, having initially been traded for one another during the offseason as the New Orleans Pelicans moved on from the 34-year-old in favor of a younger guard.

There's also similarities between Golden State's decision to trade Poole, and the idea that this move presents. While Chris Paul was helpful at times in his lone year with the Warriors, it was clearly proven to be more about dumping Poole's contract than it was acquiring the future Hall of Fame point guard.

The same can be said here as McCollum nears the end of his contract making $30.7 million this season. Even if Golden State have interest in re-signing him as a free agent during the offseason, it would have to be at a reasonably hefty discount.

The difference here is that Poole was about to start a four-year, $128 million contract, while Kuminga has a $24.3 million team option for next season. They don't have to salary dump the 23-year-old, which is almost what this feels like given McCollum's contract isn't overly team-friendly.

Combine that with the fact the Warriors should be targeting a frontcourt piece rather than yet another guard, and this a fairly underwhelming trade return despite McCollum's offensive skill and production.