Warriors find unconventional but effective method to roll past Magic

The Golden State Warriors entered Monday night's game against the Orlando Magic ranked 30th in points in the paint, yet managed to flip the script in an unconventional but effective method as they ran away with a dominant 120-97 victory at Chase Center.

The Warriors led by only one with less than 90 seconds remaining in the third-quarter, but outscored the Magic 36-14 from there onwards to claim back-to-back wins and return to a .500 record after 30 games in the season.

Warriors find success on the interior in dominant win over the Magic

Golden State shot just 3-of-18 from 3-point range in the first-half and 11-of-37 (29.7%) for the game, only to more than make up for that with relentless finishing on the inside and with an incredibly balanced scoring output.

The Warriors averaged just 41.3 points in the paint heading into the game, yet had 62 against a Magic team that usually prides itself on their size, length and athleticism defensively. It wasn't just the scoring on the inside that was impressive, with Golden State also chalking up 14 offensive rebounds and limiting the visitors to just 41.4% shooting from the floor.

It might be the turnover differential that leaves Steve Kerr and the coaching staff most impressed though, having forced Orlando into 18 and committing just 13 themselves over the course of the 23-point win.

Stephen Curry shook off some early shooting woes to drop a team-high 26 points, but there's room for improvement given the 2x MVP shot just 4-of-13 from 3-point range. Jimmy Butler added 21 points on an efficient 7-of-9 shooting, yet the night was more about the young tandem of Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski who combined for 37 points on only 21 shots.

Podziemski had 16 points four rebounds and five assists in just over 27 minutes off the bench, finishing as an extraordinary +36 which soared above the next best which was Moody at +23. The fifth-year wing had 20 points, three rebounds and three assists in over 32 minutes, shooting 8-of-11 from the floor and 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

It was less of a shooting night for Quinten Post who made just four of his 10 shots and missed all three of his 3-point attempts, but the second-year center still had eight points, a regular season career-high 12 rebounds, and added four assists to further solidify his spot as the team's starting center.

The Warriors will hope this momentum can continue to roll on to a marquee Christmas Day matchup against Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.