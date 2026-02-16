Warriors' first All-Star break signing is not what fans expected

Many expected the Golden State Warriors to use the All-Star break period to finalize their roster for the final stretch of the season, and they've done that to some degree on Monday but not in a way fans would have expected.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Warriors are signing Jeenathan (Nate) Williams to a two-way contract out of the Long Island Nets in the G League.

Warriors sign Nate Williams to two-way contract

Williams has appeared in 47 NBA games over the past three seasons, having gone undrafted in 2022 before joining the Portland Trail Blazers where he averaged over 10 points in five games during his rookie season.

The 6'5" wing played 42 games in two years with the Houston Rockets, including 20 last season where he averaged 3.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.4 steals while shooting 43.5% from the floor and 23.1% from 3-point range.

Following his departure from the Rockets, Williams signed with the Los Angeles Lakers for training camp but was subsequently waived prior to the start of the season. He's since been playing with the Nets in the G League, impressing with averages of 18.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals on 47.9% shooting from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc.

The Golden State Warriors are signing Nate Williams of the Long Island Nets to a two-way contract, according to league sources. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 16, 2026

Given Williams is 27-years-old and holds some NBA experience, the Warriors may seem him as someone who could contribute over the remainder of the season, albeit it might be hard to crack the rotation with just 27 games remaining.

While it's not surprising that Golden State have signed a player during this All-Star break period, fans have more been monitoring what may happen with the vacant 15th roster spot, rather than necessarily a two-way addition.

There's been little news on that front since initial reports on the Warriors interest in Lonzo Ball over a week ago, but that has since died down and the franchise has subsequently missed on the likes of Jeremy Sochan (New York Knicks) and Haywood Highsmith (Phoenix Suns).

There is still a chance the Warriors make another signing before Thursday's season resumption against the Boston Celtics, with the potential that they could be waiting as long as possible to save money on the final roster/luxury tax bill.

Williams joins Malevy Leons and LJ Cryer as Golden State's three two-way contracted players, having opened a spot for the former after converting Pat Spencer to a standard deal before the All-Star break.