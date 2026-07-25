Warriors' first post-LeBron James target is as depressing as fans feared

It hasn't taken long for another forward to be linked to the Golden State Warriors after LeBron James' free agency decision on Friday, but the potential backup plan is just as depressing as fans will have feared after the four-time MVP chose to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania in the wake of the James news, the Warriors and Cavaliers have interest in Mario Hezonja who is looking to make his return to the league after playing overseas since 2021.

Warriors linked to Mario Hezonja after LeBron James rejection

Hezonja may well come back from his five-year overseas stint and become a valuable role player in the league, but this is nonetheless an underwhelming alternative after the possibility of Golden State landing one of the greatest players of all-time.

Further irony is drawn when you consider the arguably biggest highlight of Hezonja's previous five-year stint in the NBA was blocking James on a game-winning shot attempt in a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks back in 2019.

The Warriors And Cavs Are Expected To Aggressively Pursue Mario Hezonja After Failing To Get LeBron. Per, @ShamsCharania



“Another player getting interest from Cleveland and Golden State is Mario Hezonja.” https://t.co/Wk8xOWOnqv pic.twitter.com/NDONOAeaak — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) July 24, 2026

Once a fifth overall pick of the Orlando Magic back in 2015, Hezonja was never able to deliver on his immense talent in averaging 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists on just 41.7% shooting from the floor and 31.9% from 3-point range during stints with the Magic, Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers.

Perhaps that changes for a now 31-year-old Hezonja after time with Panathinaikos, UNICS and Real Madrid where he's been able to refine and mature his game thanks to logging much heavier minutes than the 18.5 he averaged during his first period in the NBA.

Warriors could actually do with Mario Hezonja

Can Hezonja settle back in a complementary role-player situation in the NBA? If the Croatian can do that successfully, he's the kind of player Golden State could actually do with even if pivoting from James to him is a laughable contrast.

Hezonja brings genuine wing size at 6'8" and projects to be a better 3-point shooter than what he was previously, offering two key elements the Warriors could utilize as they look to round out their roster in free agency.

Adding Hezonja or practically anyone else that's still available on the market isn't going to dramatically change Golden State's fortunes next season, but perhaps they do find a role player that becomes critical at the point they do make their next big move and inch closer to deep playoff contention.