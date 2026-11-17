The Golden State Warriors have delivered an up-and-down start to the season, with a pair of three-game losing streaks split by an impressive eight-game stretch where they were arguably the best team in the league.

One aspect that has remained consistent though has been Golden State's abhorrent first-quarters, leaving the possibility of a drastic move which should include the idea of benching franchise legend Draymond Green.

First-quarter stat makes Draymond Green benching impossible to ignore

The Warriors currently rank dead last across the league in first-quarter net rating at -19.6. In fact, only five teams have a first-quarter net rating worse than -8, emphasizing just how bad Golden State have been to open games.

Even during their eight-game winning streak the Warriors were terrible to start games. They fell behind by double-digits in multiple games, highlighted by a 25-point disadvantage against the Los Angeles Lakers before they remarkably stormed back to win by 17.

Golden State simply can't continue to come out of the gates so sluggishly, particularly without the injured Stephen Curry whose offensive explosiveness is almost always the key to their double-digit comebacks.

Their offense to begin games has been ugly to say the least, culminating with 25 total (yes total) points over the last two outings against the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans. If Kerr and the coaching staff are to change the team's fortune, surely they have to look at the weakest offensive link?

After offseason talk around Green playing off the ball and taking more catch-and-shoot threes, the veteran forward has only gone further backwards as a non-scoring threat. He's averaging just 3.2 points on 3.3 field-goal attempts per game -- a shockingly low number for someone averaging nearly 26 minutes per game.

You can understand Kerr wanting to maximize Green's chemistry with Curry, but the two-time MVP isn't available for the time being. The Warriors rushed two-way contracted guard LJ Cryer into the starting lineup on Monday against the Pelicans, largely because they know they needed a high-level shooter to play alongside Green. Doesn't that beg the question though of why Green's role isn't being further focused upon?

Warriors' potential starting lineup without Draymond Green

A starting lineup without Green would likely include playing a more traditional center in Al Horford or Charles Bassey -- in fairness the former has started the last two games anyway. The two forward spots would then consist of Lendeborg and one of Gui Santos or Georges Niang, providing Golden State with enough size while offering far more spacing and scoring than Green provides.

That extra spacing in the frontcourt may allow Kerr to start with Brandin Podziemski and De'Anthony Melton (or even Brandon Williams when he returns), rather than lean on the inexperienced Cryer who likely won't be part of the rotation when the Warriors are fully healthy.

This might not be an effective solution. It's very likely that Golden State's first-quarter issues extend well beyond just Green. However, it's an idea that at least has to be worth contemplating to address what is arguably the Warriors' biggest issue right now.