Warriors may force Stephen Curry into a decisive and unusual step

Stephen Curry has never been one to exert pressure on the Golden State Warriors, whether by pushing for certain trades or demanding the franchise re-signs Klay Thompson and more recently Steve Kerr.

It's that faith in the front office that makes Curry such a great leader, yet the franchise's rumored path this offseason may force the 2x MVP into the decisive and unusual step of wielding his influence in an even more meaningful way.

Warriors may force Stephen Curry into exerting pressure on front office

Speaking recently on The Ryen Russillo Show, ESPN and Warriors insider Anthony Slater claimed the franchise is coming to an understanding that "they aren't chasing championships," and that instead "they're just kind of trying to guide out the Steph Curry era."

If that's indeed the case and signals an unwillingness to make some major roster moves this offseason, it's difficult to envisage Curry getting wholly on board with that path in his heart of hearts.

Draymond Green has spoke of he and Curry's desire to ensure they leave the Warriors in a strong place when they depart. While that's admirable and exemplifies the mindset that's made Curry such a great player and leader, he would also recognize his place in NBA and Golden State history, and the fact time is running out to enhance his legacy even further.

Is this therefore the time, now more than ever, that Curry should strongly express his desire for the roster? Would he advocate for the Warriors trading Jimmy Butler and picks for a different star who will be available from opening night and not recovering from a torn ACL?

History would suggest that's not a path Curry is going to go down, yet you could also argue that the state of Golden State and its outlook has never been more bleak since the 12x All-Star emerged as the face of the franchise.

Stephen Curry's contract status only furthers his leverage this offseason

Curry, remember, is eligible to sign a two-year contract extension later in the summer, otherwise could become a free agent next year. The last thing the Warriors want to do is even dare alienate their greatest ever player, and have him consider for one second that the end of his career may lie elsewhere.

It's highly that Curry uses the threat of free agency as a major leverage tool, but it should nonetheless be at the forefront of mind for Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office as they navigate free agency and the trade landscape.