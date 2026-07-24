Warriors forced toward six-time All-Star after LeBron James rejection

The Golden State Warriors missed the playoffs last season, ranked 19th in offensive rating, have their second-best player recovering from a major injury, and just whiffed on their easiest avenue to getting better after LeBron James rejected them in favor of the Philadelphia 76ers.

What's the next move to try and find some offensive support for 38-year-old Stephen Curry? As much as it would be an underwhelming alternative after the James pursuit, his shock decision on Friday might force the Warriors toward six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan.

Warriors may target DeMar DeRozan after LeBron James rejection

DeRozan is now one of the most high-profile players left on the free agency market, having been one of many held up by James' free agency delay that went nearly four weeks before the 76ers announcement.

DeRozan has been viewed as a potential target for Golden State in the event they failed to land James, with the 6'6" wing securing a buyout with the Sacramento Kings to enter free agency where he should have multiple suitors now the four-time MVP has made his decision.

The 36-year-old has been one of the game's elite scorers across this generation, averaging at least 20 points in 12-straight years before averaging 18.4 points and 4.1 assists with the Kings last season. As much as there's question marks on his defense and overall ability to impact winning at this stage of his career, that's the sort of offensive production the Warriors struggle to find elsewhere on the current roster.

DeRozan, in particular, could do a Jimmy Butler impression of sorts while the veteran forward is recovering from a torn ACL, helping reduce the workload on Curry who missed 27-straight games toward the end of last season with a knee issue.

Warriors need to weigh up risks with DeMar DeRozan

Signing DeRozan to a cheap contract in free agency wouldn't be a risk from a salary perspective, but Golden State would need to weigh up his fit in Steve Kerr's system, and perhaps more importantly how his arrival would impact other players on the roster.

Is there actually enough upside in DeRozan to warrant bringing him in and playing considerable minutes over the likes of Yaxel Lendeborg and Gui Santos? A couple of extra wins with DeRozan isn't necessarily worthwhile if it comes at the expense of developing the youth and particularly Lendeborg who just won Summer League MVP and led the Warriors to a championship.

Perhaps the Warriors see enough room for DeRozan and the young players given injuries to Butler and Moses Moody. That would be fair enough, but it wouldn't prevent a fairly uninspiring response from fans who've just been on edge hoping the team would land one of the greatest players of all-time.