Warriors’ foresight pays off as diamond in the rough shines during trying times

The Golden State Warriors have spent the better part of the past year investing in the development of rookie guard LJ Cryer. Between June and December, Golden State added Cryer to its Summer League roster, signed him to an Exhibit 10 contract, waived him, brought him in to join their G League affiliate, and ultimately signed him to a two-way contract.

Nearly nine months after the process first began, Cryer is providing an invaluable source of perimeter depth and looking like a diamond in the rough with genuine NBA potential.

Cryer, 24, went undrafted in 2025 despite putting together a remarkable collegiate career. He won a national championship as a freshman with the Baylor Bears and earned All-Big 12 honors over each of the past three seasons with both Baylor and the Houston Cougars.

Unfortunately, as a 6'0" guard who was considered old for his class, general managers readily overlooked Cryer's elite three-point shooting and defensive IQ.

That's proven advantageous to a Warriors side that's now down Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry, and Moses Moody. Cryer may not be the one who leads Golden State back to .500, but he's proving to have significant value for a team whose identity aligns all but perfectly with his style of play.

In the midst of a breakout month on the NBA roster, Cryer looks like a piece of the puzzle that could fit beyond the 2025-26 season.

LJ Cryer has been with Warriors in Summer League, G League, and NBA

Cryer is coming off of a sensational showing against the Dallas Mavericks during which he tallied 14 points, four rebounds, and an assist in 19 minutes. He shot 5-of-7 from the field and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc as Golden State prevailed with a 137-131 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

It continued what's been an overwhelmingly efficient month from Cryer, who's averaging 10.3 points and 2.7 three-point field goals made per game on .468/.462/.917 shooting in March.

There are enduring concerns over where a 6'0" guard fits into the Warriors' rotation. Playing him alongside Stephen Curry could prove difficult when Golden State encounters teams with bigger backcourts or even a single wing who would have the talent and opportunity to switch and isolate.

The Warriors are in dire need of three-point shooting and developable youth, however, and Cryer looks the part of a player who can provide a bit of both.

Though injuries have played a factor, Golden State is No. 18 in three-point field goal percentage. They're also facing unfortunate roads to injury recovery for Butler and Moody, thus creating the unavoidable need for guards and wings who can generate offense and space the floor.

If Cryer can maintain something close to his current level of play, then the Warriors will have every reason to continue investing in his potential beyond the 2025-26 season.