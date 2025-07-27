Warriors' former first-round pick hits another hurdle after brutal career blow

The NBA future of former Golden State Warriors forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. is again up in the air, having reportedly been waived by the pacific rival L.A. Clippers on Saturday.

Baldwin was on a two-way contract with the Clippers and could still return on a training camp deal according to Law Murray of The Athletic, but there's no guarantee of him starting next season with the franchise or with an NBA job at all.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. has been dealt another career blow

Baldwin has endured a turbulent couple of years after initially showing some potential in his rookie year with the Warriors. Drafted 28th overall by the franchise following the 2022 championship, Baldwin appeared in 31 games where his combination of size and shooting arose a level of intrigue among Golden State fans.

Baldwin shot 38.1% from 3-point range on nearly three attempts per game during his rookie season, including a 17-point performance on 5-of-8 from beyond the arc during a game against the Brooklyn Nets in December.

Yet despite that intriguing potential, the Warriors clearly didn't see the 6'9" forward as a long-term piece in sending him, along with Jordan Poole and fellow 2022 draft pick Ryan Rollins, to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul.

LA Clippers will waive Patrick Baldwin Jr., team has interest in bringing Baldwin back on E10 if he clears waivers



Jordan Miller will return on a 2-way contract



TyTy Washington is on E10 and will be a contender for a 2-way contract pic.twitter.com/p47AajeHeP — Law Murray 🎡 (@LawMurrayTheNU) July 27, 2025

Since then Baldwin has struggled to find his footing in the league, appearing in just 60 games for the Wizards over nearly two seasons and never becoming more than a bit-part rotation player despite the rebuilding nature of the franchise.

He was traded to the San Antonio Spurs at this year's February mid-season deadline, only to be waived shortly after. Baldwin then landed on a two-way deal with the Clippers, appearing in six minutes across two games with the franchise to end the season.

The 22-year-old was part of the Clippers' roster at the recent NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, but clearly didn't do enough to win over the front office given this decision to waive him. Baldwin averaged 14.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks at summer league, yet shot just 39.6% from the floor and 24.1% from 3-point range across his four games.

Baldwin may still be young enough to take a chance on particularly given he remains eligible to be on a two-way contract next season, but he's done nothing to suggest that the Warriors will regret giving up on him just one year into his career.