Warriors forward looking to make history in home outing vs. Nets
The Golden State Warriors will be out to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time this season when they host the Brookly Nets at Chase Center from 7PM PT on Monday.
Saturday's defeat to the San Antonio Spurs was disappointing given the Warriors led by 17 points late in the third-quarter, but they nonetheless remain in a strong position alongside the Oklahoma City Thunder on top of the Western Conference standings.
Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins will be out to make history on Monday
Andrew Wiggins remained a positive from the 10-point loss to the Spurs, leading Golden State in scoring with 20 points of which 15 came in the first-half. The 2022 All-Star has been in a rare stretch of form, reviving his best following a career-worst year in 2023-24.
Saturday's performance was Wiggins' fourth-straight game of at least 20 points, having come after a 22-point outing against the L.A. Clippers, a 27-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks, and a season-high 30 against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.
The 29-year-old will now be looking to continue his impressive form and make history against the Nets. Since being traded to Golden State from the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2020, Wiggins has never had five-straight games of 20+ points in a Warrior uniform.
That could change on Monday, with the Warriors having been heavily reliant on Wiggins over the last week. Dependence on the former number one overall pick could maintain if Golden State are still without fellow athletic forward Jonathan Kuminga, with the 22-year-old having missed Saturday's game due to illness.
Kuminga remains questionable to face the Nets on an otherwise clear injury report for the Warriors outside of De'Anthony Melton who of course is now out for the season. Golden State will enter Monday's game as favorites with or without Kuminga, but should be wary of a Brooklyn team who has far exceeded expectations so far this season.
Sure the Nets will be on the second night of a back-to-back, yet they'll be arriving with confidence following Sunday's 108-103 victory against the Kings in Sacramento. Cam Thomas starred with 34 points and six assists in 36 minutes, while Cam Johnson now has 87 points and 18 3-pointers across his last three games.
Brooklyn are 7-10 but have been far more competitive than that record would suggest, having ranked 10th in offense which suggests they're capable of causing problems if the Warriors give them an opportunity.