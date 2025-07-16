Warriors forward makes strong summer league statement amid two-way contract battle

Jackson Rowe has put his hand up for another two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors, leading the team to a second-straight summer league victory in a 96-84 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Rowe was pivotal on both ends of the floor as the Warriors overcame a slow start to take control in the second-half, having found themselves down 23-14 after the opening period before outscoring the Grizzlies by 21 from that point forward.

Jackson Rowe delivered a statement against the Grizzlies on Tuesday

Rowe had a team-high 14 points in what was a well-rounded performance from Golden State, with the Canadian also adding six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in the 12-point win.

Rowe was an efficient 5-of-7 shooting from the floor and 2-of-4 from 3-point range, delivering an important performance as the race for two-way contracts with the Warriors heats up across summer league.

The 28-year-old finished last season on a two-way deal with the Warriors, having appeared in six NBA games and 52 minutes with the franchise. While eligible for a two-way spot again next season, Rowe's position may come under fire given Golden State have just taken Alex Toohey and Will Richard as late second-round picks in last month's draft.

Richard overcame a quiet start where he had just two first-half points, delivering a much improved performance in the final 20 minutes to prove an important piece to the team's runaway victory.

The 56th overall pick had 10 second-half points and seven in the fourth-quarter alone, finishing with 12 points, two rebounds, an assist and two steals in 23 minutes. Having gone into the game shooting 3-of-19 from 3-point range dating back to the California Classic, it was nice to see Richard connect on two of his four attempts from beyond the arc as the Warriors shot an efficient 37.9% from downtown as a team.

Toohey was far less impactful than his impressive 15-point, five-rebound performance in Sunday's win over the Utah Jazz, finishing with just four points, four rebounds and two blocks in just under 24 minutes.

Fellow Australian and incumbent two-way contracted player Taran Armstrong sat out of Tuesday's game, leaving the starting back court duties to Jaden Shackleford and Chris Manon who combined for 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Armstrong is likely to return when the Warriors look to make it three-straight against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.