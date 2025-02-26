Warriors forward is making undeniable case for new contract

There were few individual storylines to take from Tuesday night’s meeting at Chase Center, with the Golden State Warriors comfortably taking care of the Charlotte Hornets as fully expected.

The Warriors shared the love with seven double-digit scorers in the 128-92 victory, with Buddy Hield leading the way with 16 points on 4-of-9 3-point shooting.

Kevin Knox made an emphatic case to stick with the Warriors

The biggest individual aspect from the game may have actually come in the final 15 minutes of garbage time as some of the end of the bench players got an opportunity. Kevin Knox II hasn’t had a genuine rotation chance with his new team after signing a 10-day contract, but certainly made a strong case for more opportunity in what was a mightily impressive final 15 minutes.

The former ninth overall pick hit a pair of threes and had arguably the play of the game, leaping high for a one-hand alley oop throwdown dunk from a Gui Santos pass that initially looked too high for him.

KEVIN KNOX II RATTLES THE RIM🔨



📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/w4wBMiZ9o7 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 26, 2025

Knox stuffed the box score in his limited minutes, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks on 4-of-7 shooting and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. More so than just the offense, it was Knox’ length to block a couple of shots that certainly raised eyebrows and the potential of getting more minutes moving forward.

Knox’ 10-day contract will conclude later in the week, but it seems like a fait accompli that the 25-year-old will be sticking with Golden State beyond that. The Warriors could sign him to a 10-day contract, or just cut out the nuisance and sign him for the rest of the season.

Kevin Knox is an NBA player. Not a G League player, an NBA player — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) February 26, 2025

I feel like Kevin Knox is a bigger version of Buddy Hield with much greater length, which means come playoffs, he should be getting whatever minutes they would have given to Hield, who should really be a third-stringer for a playoff team — Jim Park🏀🌌 (@Sheridanblog) February 26, 2025

In fact, the question isn’t about whether Knox should get another contract with Golden State, it’s whether Steve Kerr should give him some legitimate rotation opportunity alongside the team’s key players? That chance may dissipate with the imminent return of Jonathan Kuminga’s, but the talented forward could still miss Thursday’s matchup with the Magic in Orlando as he recovers from his serious ankle injury.

Of the current rotation, Gui Santos is clearly the most obvious player that could make way for some Knox minutes. The Brazilian has been good in a limited role off the bench, and you’d imagine Kerr wouldn’t be overly keen to adjust a winning formula that’s seen the Warriors win three games since the All-Star break by a combined 84 points.

Even without a push up into the main rotation, we should fully expect to see the franchise sign Knox to another contract before the week draws to a close.