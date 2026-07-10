Warriors' free agency decision already justified after Las Vegas opener

The Golden State Warriors let Pat Spencer walk to the Phoenix Suns in a free agency move last week, opening up a hole in their backcourt after the 30-year-old appeared in 66 games last season.

Yet the decision to move on from Spencer already looks justified after the team's Las Vegas Summer League opener on Thursday, with LJ Cryer primed to not just replace Spencer, but perhaps been an upgrade after leading the team to a 101-90 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Warriors have obvious Pat Spencer replacement in LJ Cryer

Cryer was electric in the second-quarter as the Warriors created separation and built a 20-point half-time lead, scoring 16 points as he gave another perfect illustration of his elite shooting ability off the catch and off the dribble.

Golden State's huge lead was cut to just three with Cryer on the bench in the fourth-quarter, but the 6'1" guard quickly came back in and calmed things down with another three followed by a crafty floater in the paint.

LJ Cryer poured in 16 points in the second quarter 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MrT4aJJ8Mj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 10, 2026

The 24-year-old finished with 25 points, six rebounds and four assists in less than 27 minutes, shooting 8-of14 from the floor and 5-of-8 from 3-point range. It's hardly a flash in the pan for Cryer who impressed in his brief opportunity with Golden State last season, averaging 8.2 points on 39.4% from 3-point range during his rookie year. He also shot 41.3% from deep across his five-year collegiate career, including 42.4% in his final season at Houston.

There's been a question on whether the Warriors should add another point guard in the wake of Spencer's departure, but Cryer looks like he can step in and provide that depth albeit as more of a scorer than playmaker. Cryer is still eligible to remain on a two-way contract, yet more strong performances in summer league could force Golden State to consider whether they have to move him up to the main roster.

Yaxel Lendeborg also impresses in Las Vegas debut

Cryer wasn't the only notable player to produce a big performance, with 11th overall pick Yaxel Lendeborg continuing his strong form from the California Classic. The 23-year-old had his first double-double in a Golden State uniform, recording 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor and 2-of-4 from 3-point range.

Lendeborg translated his impressive outside shot from the California Classic with a pair of triples in the first-half, before showing off his athleticism with some rim-rocking dunks and strong finishes at the rim later in the game.

Cryer and Lendeborg led a host of positives for the Warriors in the 11-point win, and they'll now look to continue the momentum when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.