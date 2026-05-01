Warriors given crucial head start on free agency with key contract move

The Golden State Warriors have got a host of decisions to make in free agency this offseason, but they did at least get a head start on their work by signing Gui Santos to a contract extension in late February.

With contract negotiations set to take place with the likes of Kristaps Porzingis, Draymond Green and De'Anthony Melton (among others), could you imagine if the Warriors also had to go through discussions with Santos as well after a career-best season?

Warriors given crucial head start on free agency with Gui Santos contract

Santos agreed to a three-year, $15 million deal amid a breakout period following Jimmy Butler's devastating torn ACL injury in mid-January. In the 15 games between Butler's injury and the contract extension in late February, Santos averaged 13.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists on an efficient 57.6% shooting from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range.

It was therefore somewhat surprising that the young forward sought to lock in an extension so quickly, rather than letting his breakout period shine further which could have resulted in commanding more money.

That's exactly why the deal appeared like a steal for Golden State from the outset, and it continued to prove even more so over the remainder of the season. Santos' numbers lifted further to 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists after the extension, and while his efficiency did decline slightly, he still shot 47% from the floor and remained arguably the biggest positive for the Warriors during a dire period.

There's little doubt Santos' numbers were inflated by the extra opportunity he received without the injured Butler and Stephen Curry, but the 23-year-old did put some of those fears to bed during the Play-In victory over the L.A. Clippers.

With the season on the line and Curry back in the lineup, Santos went for 20 points, six rebounds and five assists on 9-of-13 shooting from the floor in 32 minutes. It was proof heading into the offseason that Santos can perform even alongside the superstar guard with whom the offense revolves around.

Gui Santos could have commanded more money in restricted free agency

Based on his production over the final months of the season, you have to wonder what Santos could have got a new deal had he waited till restricted free agency. The recent numbers, combined with future potential as a still young player, could have made for a contract at least double, perhaps even triple what he signed for in February.

Having to go through Santos' restricted free agency, along with the host of other decisions the Warriors will need to make, would have only made things more complicated and difficult for the front office.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. and company will be glad -- and deserve credit -- for ticking one contract move off prior to the offseason and before Santos became even more expensive.