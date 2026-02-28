Warriors free agency plans with Kristaps Porzingis could take a bizarre turn

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has revealed a major update on Kristaps Porzingis, with the development perhaps so significant that it could have a huge impact on the veteran center's free agency this offseason.

Kerr told 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs on Friday that Porzingis doesn't actually have Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) despite the Latvian being diagnosed last season.

Steve Kerr reveals major Kristaps Porzingis health development

Even despite Porzingis' history of health and injury issues, the Warriors took a gamble on Porzingis in a trade earlier in the month that sent Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks.

Speaking on Friday, Kerr recalled a conversation he instantly had with Hawks general manager and former Golden State front office member Onsi Saleh in the wake of the trade.

"After the trade...I called Onsi Saleh, Atlanta's GM, and I asked, 'Is this POTS story real?' He said, 'It's actually not POTS.' So that was some misinformation that was out there," Kerr said.



On the surface, if Porzingis doesn't actually have POTS, that could make him a much more attractive free agency option to rival teams, and therefore make it more difficult for the Warriors to retain the former All-Star.

However, there's also now a level of mystery that could leave teams hesitant on offering Porzingis a contract in free agency, with Kerr only adding to the intrigue in an additional quote from Friday's interview.

"I got confirmation that it was not POTS but it was something else that was really difficult to figure out...Sometimes there's just mysterious stuff," Kerr said.

If Porzingis doesn't have POTS, then what exactly does he have that's caused all this discussion around his health in the last 12 months? Perhaps the completely uncertain medical status could actually end up working in Golden State's favor, allowing them to re-sign Porzingis at a more team-friendly contract during the offseason.

Porzingis set to return after three-game absence

After making his debut for the Warriors last Thursday against the Boston Celtics, Porzingis has dealt with another mystery illness that's seen him miss the last three games. However, after practicing on Friday, the 30-year-old could return when Golden State host the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Saturday night.

Porzingis has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game, while the Warriors are also likely to regain veteran forward Draymond Green who is probable after missing two of the last three games due to a slight back concern.

Porzingis has appeared in only 18 games this season to date, having played more than 57 games just once in the past nine years after being taken fourth overall by the New York Knicks at the 2015 NBA Draft.