Latest Warriors free agency rumors deal another blow to young big man

Quinten Post has had a disappointing last few months at the Golden State Warriors, having seen the franchise trade for Kristaps Porzingis which impacted his role and playing time, then later sign Charles Bassey as the second-year big man dealt with injury issues to end the season.

Post has now been dealt a further blow less than a month before the start of free agency, with recent reports of Golden State's plans only increasing uncertainty around his future with the franchise.

Warriors' free agency plans deal another blow to Quinten Post

In a report for The Stein Line on Saturday, NBA insider Jake Fischer outlined that the Warriors could enter the market for another big man if they fail to re-sign Porzingis in free agency.

"Golden State is another team that could emerge depending on what happens with Kristaps Porziņģis' contract talks. The Warriors are hopeful they can re-sign Porziņģis on more of a cap-friendly deal after absorbing his $30.7 million expiring contract from Atlanta on Deadline Day in February," Fischer wrote.

So, in other words, Golden State will be pursuing another center option in free agency if Porzingis departs the franchise, rather than showing faith in Post to bounce-back and play a considerable role next season.

Post himself will be a restricted free agent and may be lucky to get an offer from the Warriors at all, let alone the considerable pay day he may have been hoping for after an impressive rookie year where he shot a team-high 40.8% from 3-point range.

The 26-year-old would have remained optimistic of getting a healthy new deal when he showed improvements as an interior defender earlier in the season, and when he started 22-straight games before Golden State acquired Porzingis before the deadline.

Quinten Post will enter next season as a third-string big at best

Post should still hold some value to the Warriors and potentially rival teams too if they're willing to let him walk, with a chance he can combine the 3-point shooting from year one with the defensive improvements from early in year two.

Unfortunately it doesn't appear like Golden State want to trust too much in that, at least not with Post as a primary center option. Based on this report from Fischer and Al Horford holding a $6 million player option, it's hard to see Post entering next season as anything more than a third-string center at best.

The best outcome for him might be that the Warriors re-sign Porzingis, Horford opts in, and the franchise brings back Post on a minimum deal knowing he could play considerable minutes next season given the age and health history of the veteran duo.