Warriors further justified for Jordan Poole trade after champion guard hits new low

The Golden State Warriors have been further vindicated for their decision to trade Jordan Poole nearly three years ago, with the championship-winning guard hitting a new low since his departure from the franchise on draft day in 2023.

With trade speculation circulating once again leading into next week's February 5 deadline, Poole has been completely removed from James Borrego's rotation over the last two games at the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jordan Poole has seen two-straight DNPs at the Pelicans

It hasn't been a great time for former Golden State players in New Orleans, with Kevon Looney also playing only twice and for a total of 15 minutes across the last 12 games. There was a hope that following the offseason trade for Poole, and the free agency signing of Looney, that the Pelicans would benefit from the chemistry the two built in their time at the Warriors.

Instead, they're both now sitting on from the sidelines, albeit Poole's recent DNPs are much more surprising given the 26-year-old is making $31.9 million this season -- and has a $34 million deal for next season.

Despite the ongoing injury absence of Dejounte Murray, Poole lost his starting role earlier in the season as New Orleans quickly transitioned into developing young players like last year's seventh overall pick Jeremiah Fears.

The Pelicans have removed Jordan Poole from the rotation and plan to dangle him in trade talks, per @WillGuillory.



He’s shooting 37% from the field this season and has received two straight DNP-CDs. pic.twitter.com/oqeKCRmHa6 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 29, 2026

Poole then spent a period on the sidelines with injury, before returning to have a pair of 26-point performances at the end of last month, and a pair of 21-point outings to start the New Year. His lack of consistency and inefficiencies have been problematic though, leading to involvement in trade rumors and now this removal from the rotation.

Poole had shot just 11-of-36 (30.6%) from the field over his past three games, though he did have a positive plus-minus across that period. The bigger issue now for the former Warrior is that the Pelicans have looked better in their two games without Poole in the rotation, having caused an upset road win over the San Antonio Spurs, while then only losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder by single-digits.

Can the Pelicans now find a new home for Poole before next week's deadline? That could be hard to do given his deal for next season, especially if he can't get minutes for the equal-worst team in the Western Conference.

Regardless of whether there is a deal or not, there's no doubt the Warriors have been vindicated given Poole has been unable to live up to the four-year, $128 million contract he signed in 2022.