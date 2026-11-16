Warriors' Georges Niang signing is making Gui Santos expendable

When the Golden State Warriors signed Georges Niang in August, few would’ve thought the veteran forward would ever surpass Gui Santos in Steve Kerr’s rotation.

Not only has that seemingly happened, but it’s occurred quickly on the back of Niang proving better than most expected, and with Santos struggling to replicate his impressive form from the end of last season.

Georges Niang is making Gui Santos expendable in a trade

Niang is averaging 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20 minutes per game, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 36.2% from three-point range. Santos, meanwhile, is averaging 5.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game on 40.4% from the floor and just 27.8% from beyond the arc.

They're comparable numbers and both Santos and Niang will have significant roles over the coming weeks as the injury hit Warriors forge ahead requiring every available body. Santos himself is managing a knee issue that's seen him miss a couple of games, though the impact it’s having on his underwhelming form is hard to define.

While the minutes will be there for both in the short term, the healthy and finalized version of this Golden State roster -- whether they ever get there -- may only include one of the two forwards in Steve Kerr’s rotation. Between Jimmy Butler, Yaxel Lendeborg, Moses Moody and Draymond Green, the Warriors will hope they’ve eventually got enough in the way of forward talent and depth.

Based on their form to start this season, Niang would be ahead of Santos in this situation. Not only could that push the Brazilian forward out of the rotation, but it also makes him more expendable in a trade if the Warriors have to add a salary that's a little more than the minimum.

Warriors could trade Gui Santos in Kristaps Porzingis move

At the start of the season, Santos appeared one of Golden State’s most valuable players, not only because of his form at the end of last season, but because of the incredibly team-friendly three-year $15 million contract.

That shouldn’t be completely discarded based on the first 13 games of the season, but Golden State would surely be more open to using his salary if it’s needed in conjunction with Kristaps Porzingis' $20 million salary for a legitimate rotation upgrade.

Take Naz Reid, for example, who makes slightly more than Porzingis, would require Santos' salary in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets, and would appear to be just the type of skillful stretch big the Warriors need.

Golden State shouldn't just dump Santos off in any trade based on his past few weeks, but combined with Niang's impact it should make the front office more willing to move the 24-year-old if necessary.