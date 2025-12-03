Warriors get major injury boost fans have been yearning for ahead of road trip

The Golden State Warriors have got a major injury boost on the eve of their three-game road trip, with the announcement that De'Anthony Melton will make his long-anticipated return against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Melton is locked in for his return game after missing nearly 13 months recovering from a torn ACL sustained on November 12 last year against the Dallas Mavericks.

De'Anthony Melton's eagerly-awaited return is finally upon us

Melton's return is another rotation boost for the Warriors who have crumbled somewhat in losing 10 of their past 17 games after a bright 4-1 start to the season. The 27-year-old's season debut will come just a game after Seth Curry made his debut for Golden State against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, with the veteran sharpshooter going for 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in an incredibly impressive performance.

With Curry looking excellent and Melton now set to return, there will be even more pressure for spots in a guard rotation that has underperformed outside of Stephen Curry through the first 22 games. Buddy Hield, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Will Richard, Gary Payton II and even others could be impacted by Melton's return, along with the strong display from the younger Curry on Tuesday night.

Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton will make his season debut on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Melton sustained an ACL tear a year ago and now makes his return. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 3, 2025

Melton's return from injury will come against his former team, having played 115 games with the 76ers over a two-year period. He has only played 44 games in the last two seasons, including just six with Golden State last season before his ACL tear.

Those six games were at the very least memorable, including the final two where he was a starter next to Curry in the backcourt. That's what ultimately made Melton's season-ending injury all the more disappointing, with the seven-year quickly proving his value and perfect fit within the Warrior system thanks to his shooting, defense and secondary ball-handling.

Golden State traded Melton for Dennis Schroder as soon as he became trade eligible on December 15, but that brief period with the franchise was obviously enough for relationships to be built and ultimately to convince the 6'2" guard to return to the team this offseason.

Melton signed a two-year, $6.5 million contract with the Warriors in free agency, and will now set about making an impact for a team in desperate need of his skillset over the remainder of the season.