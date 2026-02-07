Warriors get prime buyout target Steve Kerr will quickly shut down

The NBA's buyout market is starting to materialize following Thursday's trade deadline, with the Golden State Warriors holding an open roster spot to potentially explore various options.

The Warriors will presumably convert Pat Spencer's two-way deal to the main roster, but they'll have another spot available after sending out Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield and Trayce Jackson-Davis before the deadline.

Former Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas is already presenting as one of the most interesting players on the buyout market, yet we can only assume Steve Kerr will shut down any idea of acquiring the young guard.

Steve Kerr will surely have no interest in Cam Thomas

Kerr isn't the one ultimately making the decisions, but it's also difficult to see how Thomas would earn minutes in the Golden State rotation, particularly after they just concluded what was a near five-year up-and-down experience with Kuminga.

In the wake of Jimmy Butler's season-ending injury, and with Stephen Curry now sidelined as well by his own knee concern, the Warriors could certainly do with an injection of offense which Thomas can provide.

Thomas is a bucket-getter if nothing else, having averaged 22.5 points in just his third season in 2023-24, before averaging 24 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists last season -- albeit he appeared in only 25 games.

Warriors need to pick up Cam Thomas ASAP‼️ He is a pure bucket getter that gives them a dimension they haven't had since Jordan Poole. pic.twitter.com/E49BpSxNMt — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) February 7, 2026

The 24-year-old averaged around seven minutes less per game in his 31 appearances with the Nets this season, subsequently seeing his averages drop to 15.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists before being sensationally waived on Thursday.

Thomas is certainly one of the better players to hit the market at this point of the season, at least from a box score production standpoint. A capable three-level scorer, many fans have already suggested that Golden State should be interested in Thomas because they've never had such a dynamic scoring guard (outside Curry of course) since Jordan Poole's departure in the 2023 offseason.

While true to some degree, Thomas' shooting inefficiencies and liabilities on defense have left many questioning his ability to impact winning. Having earned a reputation among many as a 'shot-chucker' and/or 'ball-stopper', Thomas has shot just 43.5% from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range for his career.

It's just hard to see that style of player fitting into Kerr's system, which is exactly why it never really worked with Jonathan Kuminga. Perhaps there's more scope for Thomas given he's a more capable shooter, but either way it's hard to see Kerr being excited about using the fifth-year guard in his rotation.